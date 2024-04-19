Cory Monteith, Carrie Fisher, Luke Perry and other actors who died while filming popular TV shows

The tragic deaths of actors while filming TV shows have led to sad farewells to their characters.

Many actors have died suddenly while appearing on one or more television shows, such as Cory Monteith of “Glee” and John Ritter of “8 Simple Rules.”

Below are 20 TV Characters Who Died Because the Actor Who Played Them Died in Real Life.

A LOOK BACK AT THE TRAGIC DEATHS THAT SHOCKED THE GLEE Cast

Finn Hudson was a beloved character on the musical drama “Glee.” In 2013, Cory Monteith died at age 31 due to “mixed drug toxicity”, and his character also died on the show.

Details surrounding the death of Hudson's character were not revealed in the series but were addressed in a tribute episode titled “The Quarterback”.

The beloved bartender from the TV show “Cheers” was played by Nicholas Colasanto.

During the series' third season, Colasanto died of a heart attack in 1985.

During the show's fourth season premiere, his character's death was discussed. Woody Harrelson has joined the cast as Cheers' new bartender.

John Ritter played Paul Hennessy in the series “8 Simple Rules”.

He died in September 2003. In the series, his character died after collapsing in a grocery store and the series paid tribute to him.

He was also featured in the animated children's show “Clifford”, in which he played the Big Red Dog. The show ended after his death.

Tony's mother, Livia, was played by Nancy Marchand. She died in June 2000.

After the actress' death, CGI was used for the character's final appearance in a scene. In the series, the character died in his sleep.

THE SOPRANOS: MEET THE CAST OF THE TRIP AFTER THE SHOW OF THE DRAMATIC SERIES

Carrie Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, was also playing a character on “Family Guy” when she died in 2016.

Her character, Angela, died in a drowning in the series.

Fisher was also on a show called “Catastrophe” when she died. Her character in this series, Mia, died of a heart attack.

Adam West, who played a character of the same name on “Family Guy,” died in 2017 at age 88.

The series paid tribute to the late actor in the episode titled “Adam West High.”

Fred Andrews, Archie's father, was played by Luke Perry in the series “Riverdale”. The actor died of a stroke in 2019.

The fourth season of the show paid tribute to him. In the series, his character died in a hit-and-run accident. A funeral is held for him during one episode.

BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN TEXTED LUKE PERRY AFTER HIS DEATH: “HE’S HIDDEN SOMEWHERE”

Debbie, Howard's mother on “The Big Bang Theory”, was played by Carol Ann Susi. Susi died in 2014 after a battle with cancer.

In the series, his character died in his sleep.

JR Ewing, the villain of the series “Dallas”, was played by Larry Hagman.

In 2012, Hagman died of cancer. His character in the series died from gunshot wounds.

Miguel Ferrer played Owen Granger in the crime series “NCIS: Los Angeles.” In the series, his character was written out and the series paid tribute to the late actor.

In real life, Ferrer died in 2017 following a battle with cancer.

Mr. Hooper, the store owner from “Sesame Street,” was played by Will Lee. In 1982, when Lee was 74, he died of a heart attack.

An episode of the series titled “Farewell, Mr. Hopper” was dedicated to the actor and aimed to help children deal with the grief of loss.

Clark Middleton played Glen Carter in “The Blacklist.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her character on the show died the same way Middleton did in 2020, from West Nile virus.

Christopher Evan Welch played Peter Gregory in “Silicon Valley.” The actor died of lung cancer in 2013, before the series premiered.

His character also died on the show and there was a memorial for him.

In the series “Mad Men”, Andrew Campbell was a character played by Christopher Allport in an episode of the series.

In 2008, Allport died in an avalanche. In the series, his character died in a plane crash.

Kristoff St. John played Neil Winters in The Young and the Restless.

In the series, his character died of a stroke after the actor died of heart disease in 2019.

Pops in “The Goldbergs” was played by George Segal. The actor died in 2021 at age 87.

The season 9 premiere of the series paid tribute to the late actor.

Lars Hanson was a character played by Karl Swenson in “Little House on the Prairie”. Swenson died in 1978, aged 70.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His character also died in the series.

John Spencer played Leo McGarry in the series “The West Wing”. In 2005, Spencer died of a heart attack.

In the series, his character died the same way.

The character of Bill McNeal was played by Phil Hartman, who died in 1998 at the age of 49. He was shot by his wife, Brynn, who then committed suicide.

His character died of a heart attack in the series.

In 1957, the actor who played Gramps in “Lassie”, George Cleveland, died of a heart attack.

His character in the series died and a funeral was held for him.