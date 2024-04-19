Indian ED investigating Bollywood star in $800 million crypto-ponzi scheme





Indias ED is investigating Raj Kundra in an $800 million cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, seizing assets and linking him to a failed Bitcoin mining project. The Execution Directorate (ED) is survey Raj Kundra, a prominent businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, regarding a money laundering case linked to a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme dubbed Gain Bitcoin. Kundra is notably not the main suspect in this investigation. As part of the ongoing investigation, the ED has confiscated assets worth around $12 million, including an apartment in Mumbai belonging to Shilpa Shetty. Launched in 2017 by Ajay Bhardwaj and Mahendra Bhardwaj, Gain Bitcoin promised investors a 10% return per month, payable in Bitcoin, and quickly amassed around $800 million. The system initially worked by distributing returns to early investors using funds from new participants. However, as recruiting new investors became difficult, payments stopped. The organizers then converted the remaining funds into Bitcoins and hid them in anonymous digital wallets. Investigations revealed that Kundra received 285 Bitcoins, now worth over $18 million, from Amit Bhardwaj, the project's promoter. The tokens were supposedly intended for a Bitcoin mining project in Ukraine that never came to fruition, and reports suggest Kundra still holds them. Kundra and Shetty have denied any connection to the project and remain confident that they will be cleared of all charges once the investigation is complete. The emergence of the Gain Bitcoin scam coincides with increased scrutiny by Indian regulators over illicit activities involving cryptocurrencies. Last month, the Enforcement Directorate stepped up its efforts by filing a chargesheet against 299 entities under India's strict anti-money laundering laws. The lawsuit was a response to a series of frauds in which investors were misled by promises linked to crypto mining companies. Additionally, the landscape of cryptocurrency scams in India is evolving, with a new pattern emerging among fraudsters. Recently, there has been an increase in scams in which perpetrators pose as recruiters. These malicious actors target unsuspecting job seekers, offering them roles that allegedly involve cryptocurrency transactions or related projects, with the sole aim of defrauding them.

