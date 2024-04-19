'The best way to bond isn't always the most obvious': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta ditches PPTs and embraces Bollywood dancing for team building





Radhika Gupta, Managing Director, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, is shaking things up when it comes to team building in business. In a post on LinkedIn, Gupta described a unique experiment implemented during an offsite venture in Kochi. Traditionally, strategy meetings involve presentations, reports and hours spent around a table. But Gupta's team ditched the usual format for something much more engaging: a surprise Bollywood dance class! The management team arrived expecting a two-hour strategy session, only to find an empty room and enthusiastic choreographers. The initial confusion quickly gave way to amusement and a hint of apprehension. Gupta describes the change in feeling: “We went from 'Why are we here' to 'It's not that bad' and 'We killed it together' once we left the stage.” “We experienced a surprise during our last offsite in Kochi. On the first day, HR announced a 2-hour strategy meeting for our management team. Everyone was surprised as no one had been asked to prepare PPTs in advance and we don't usually do surprise meetings like that. When we got there, we didn't see any tables or conference set up, but an empty room and two nice choreographers. Turns out the strategy meeting consisted of two hours of learning to dance to Bollywood songs in a coordinated fashion, performing on stage later in the evening for the entire 300+ AMC crowd,” Gupta wrote on LinkedIn . This unconventional approach to team building has yielded several positive results. The shared experience fostered camaraderie and a sense of accomplishment. Gupta emphasized the importance of stepping out of the comfort zone: “The best way to connect is not always the most obvious. » The surprise dance class not only fostered team bonding, but likely also sparked creativity and innovation. Moving away from the usual boardroom environment can encourage new perspectives and problem-solving approaches. “And we went from Why Are We Here to It's Not That Bad to We Killed It Together Once We Left the Stage. It was fun, competitive, great for bonding and very non conventional. The best way to build connections isn’t always the most obvious,” she said. Although Gupta's post did not mention the specific goals of the strategy session, it is possible that the dance class served as a prelude or follow-up to the planned discussions. The shared experience of learning and performing together could have laid the foundation for more open communication and collaboration during the strategic planning portion of the offsite. Gupta's innovative team-building strategy has garnered considerable attention on LinkedIn. His article highlights the growing trend of companies moving away from traditional team-building exercises and toward more creative and engaging activities. “Absolutely awesome!,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Once again Bollywood songs proved that ABCD… Anyone can dance… Just bajao the songs… And seeing the enthusiasm was wonderful!” “A very applied initiative, it helps each of us to bring out the inner human being that we are, in relation to the label that we all carry which differentiates us, which also creates a bridge between each of us, I suppose that more activities like this will help us create better bonds and a better work culture, which will give all employees pride in working in such organizations,” wrote a third user.

