The actress, wife of Warwick Davis, was 53 years old





Samantha Davis, wife of willow Star Warwick Davis, who appeared alongside her husband in various films and co-founded the dwarfism community charity Little People UK with him, died on March 24. She was 53 years old. His death was announced yesterday by Warwick Davis in a statement to the BBC. No cause of death was given, but her husband said her health had been deteriorating in recent years. The couple and their children live near Peterborough, England. Disney, the network willow The series was ongoing, said Samantha Davis was “a beloved member of the British film and television community”, adding: “Our thoughts are with the Davis family during this difficult time.” In his statement, Warwick Davis said: “My wife and soul mate, my best friend. Devoted mother, My favorite human. My most trusted confidant and a strong supporter of everything I have done in my career has passed away. The most open and warm person I have ever known. His passing left a huge void in our family lives. I miss his hugs. He was a unique character, who always saw the sunny side of life. She had a bad sense of humor and always made fun of my bad jokes. The couple's children, Harrison and Annabelle, said his “love and happiness carried us through our lives.” Mom is our best friend and we are honored to have received a love like hers. Samantha and Warwick met on the set of 1988. willow (she had an uncredited role as a village girl) and the couple married several years later. Her other acting credits include roles in her husband's films Leprechaun 2 And Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2and the television series Through the Dragon Eye And Honky Sausages. In 1995, Samantha and Warwick Davis founded Willow Management, a talent company for short film actors, and in 2012 they founded Little People UK, a charitable resource for the dwarfism community. DEADLINE VIDEO:

