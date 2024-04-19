Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and more…

– Advertisement –

Shahid Kapoor looks 'tough' in his 'aaj ka' mood from 'Deva' sets

Mumbai– Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is shooting for his upcoming adrenaline-pumping action thriller 'Deva', on Friday treated his fans to another intense glimpse of the film, calling it 'aaj ka mood'.

Last seen in sci-fi romantic comedy “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, Shahid took to Instagram, where he has 46.7 million followers, and fired off an intense behind-the-scenes click.

In the black and white snap, we can see Shahid looking away from the camera, while sitting in a car. He wears sunglasses.

The post is captioned as, “Aaj ka MOOD! #tough #Deva #behind the scenes.”

The film stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

“Deva” is directed by Rosshan Andrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers.

Vidya Balan urges husband Siddharth to give 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant a chance to sing

Mumbai– Actress Vidya Balan, who was stunned by 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant Atharav Bakshi's rendition of the song 'Humari Adhuri Kahani', has expressed her desire to defend him to her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and other producers, urging them to give him a chance to sing.

Vidya appeared on the stage of the children's reality show with her 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' co-star Pratik Gandhi.

Atharav from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand won hearts with his magical version of the song 'Humari Adhuri Kahani', accompanied by his team captain Pawandeep Rajan on the piano.

Praising the performance, Vidya said, “Atharva, thank you very much; your performance touched my heart deeply and I am lucky to have witnessed your singing. At 12 years old, you managed to arouse such strong emotions in me, I had goosebumps throughout your song and I'm so moved right now. Honestly, I'm at a loss for words. Your talent is exceptional and I am truly moved.

“Right now, I feel like contacting my husband Siddharth and every producer I know and insisting that they give you a chance to sing. You really deserve it. And that’s one of the amazing things I love about the kids here: they give 100%, which is very inspiring for us,” Vidya added.

“Superstar Singer 3” is streaming on Sony.

Vicky returns to V-Day with Katrina: “Our goal was to spend quality time together”

Mumbai– Actor Vicky Kaushal recalled the moments spent with his wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's Day, while they were dating, and how important the day is for them after getting married .

Vicky appeared on the stage of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', along with her brother Sunny Kaushal.

Host Kapil Sharma joked about Valentine's Day plans before and after the wedding, prompting Vicky to share, “Before the wedding, our goal was to spend quality time together. After the wedding, it's always the same: we spend as much time together as possible.

Agreeing with Vicky, Kapil remarked, “I agree. For me, Valentine's Day is every day.

Teasing Sunny with his witty joke, Kapil added, “Do you believe Valentine's Day is every day or is it only on 14th Sharvari (February). »

Sunny and Sharvari Wagh are reportedly in an alleged relationship.

The episode is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Kajol's message ahead of Nysa's 21st birthday: 'I wish I could wrap her up and put her in my stomach'

Mumbai– A day before her daughter Nysa's 21st birthday, actress Kajol on Friday penned an adorable note on her motherhood journey, saying how grateful her baby makes her and in awe of his unfailing love and support.

Kajol is married to superstar Ajay Devgn. They got married in February 1999. The couple have two children: daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Taking to social media, Kajol posted a never-before-seen photo showing little Nysa wearing a green dress and sitting on her mother's lap.

To accompany the photo, the actress, who was last seen in “Lust Stories 2,” penned a heartwarming note that read: “Tomorrow is Nysa's 21st birthday, but today is It's about me and how I became a mom. How she made my biggest wish come true and how she makes me happy every day since, just by being herself. How grateful and in awe of her she is. love and unwavering support.

“I could be wrong, but I can never be wrong. How she makes me laugh and laugh and how I love to stand on my soapbox and brag about what all my baby does and says. What I felt for the first time and every time since she calls me “mom”. It’s like a call to arms for a very dear cause,” shared Kajol.

Kajol added, “How I sometimes wish I could wrap it up and store it in my stomach for a day just to feel my heart return to the body it left from. Love is such an ordinary term to describe how you feel about your children. It's much more. So yes, today is about me. I bow now.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial.

She then has Sarzameen, Do Patti and Maa in her kitten. (IANS)