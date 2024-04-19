Entertainment
TikTok Star Goes Viral After Horse Ranch Kicked Her Out Over Her Weight
Horseback riding can be a therapeutic experience for most, but it can come with some limitations. After TikTok star Remi Bader was denied the chance to ride horses at a Montauk ranch, she took to social media to call them out.
Rémi Bader, the queen of TikTok
Remi Bader is one of the most popular TikTok users on the app. She has more than two million followers and nearly 74 million likes on her videos.
Not only is she a content creator, but also a plus-size model.
Have an influence
Since Remi's videos are typically viewed thousands, if not millions, of times on TikTok, she has a unique influence that many don't have.
This would come in handy after his trip to a horse ranch.
Deep Hollow Ranch Tour
To treat herself, Remi went to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, a town in upstate New York.
She loves riding horses and wanted to participate in ranch activities.
She was refused
After arriving at the ranch, Remi was informed that she would not be allowed to ride any of the horses.
She was in complete disbelief after learning that her weight was the driving force behind this decision.
Runners have a weight limit
Deep Hollow Ranch has a strict rule that no person weighing more than 240 pounds is allowed to ride horses.
Rémi fell into this category and was therefore refused the opportunity to go horse riding.
Rémi's response
Rémi had ridden horses at her current weight before, so she didn't understand why there was a weight limit.
“I have ridden horses before and never had this problem. Please advertise this on your signs for the future,” she wrote.
There was no warning
Although Remy was disappointed to be turned away, she thought the ranch hadn't handled the situation properly.
She explained that nothing on their website or anywhere else online listed this rule.
Call the ranch
As Rémi was devastated by the situation at the ranch, she made a TikTok video to express her frustrations.
“Thank you to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for letting me go because I weigh over 240,” she wrote.
What was in the video
Remi wanted to make sure his followers got a good look at Deep Hollow Ranch.
Not only did she write the name of the ranch with the location, but she also recorded different parts of the ranch with guests and employees clearly in view.
A ranch hand applauds
After Remi's video started trending on TikTok, the son of Deep Hollow Ranch's owners made a video in response.
Broudy Keogh tried to handle the situation in his own way, but people were quick to call him out.
Broudy responds to Rémi's comment
In a previous video, Remi wrote: “I don't really need opinions on this one. It's the fact that there was no publicity and how poorly it was handled .That was my experience, not yours.”
Broudy thought he had the perfect answer.
Broudy's cruel words
Broudy went ahead and pointed out Remi's comment in his clap back video.
Then he stood next to some horses and said, “When you're not fat…you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch.”
Rémi would not allow intimidation
Rémi couldn't understand how someone could react to his situation with such disrespect.
She stitched together her video with a short story in which she wrote: “Imagine this is Deep Hollow Ranch's response to your experience.”
Deep Hollow Ranch was in big trouble
After making a duet video on TikTok with Broudy, Rémi's supporters tried to console her in the comments.
“It took this guy three seconds to ruin his family’s business,” said TikTok user the_lindsay_love.
More and more Remi supporters flocked
People were ready to defend Rémi after the owners' son was horribly rude to her.
“Are we ready to ditch these one-star reviews on Yelp, ladies?” one user said. “I am truly speechless at this cruelty! Absolutely unacceptable in every way,” another TikTok user said.
A former employee comes forward
A former Deep Hollow Ranch employee saw the videos on Remi's account and shared his experience.
“They deal [their] customers like absolute garbage,” the viewer said. Rémi and his supporters wouldn’t let the ranch get away with that.
It's time for damage control
Remi's story had blown up online, so Deep Hollow Ranch turned to Facebook to try to limit the damage.
Their half-hearted apology said it was a “teenage employee” who “posted a response that in no way represents or aligns with the views of the ranch owners.”
The ranch is arrested
People were quick to point out that Deep Hollow Ranch failed to mention in their apology that Broudy was not a teenage employee, but the son of the owners.
Commenters wrote that Broudy should be fired and take responsibility for his negligent actions.
Was the weight rule misogynistic?
As more people became aware of the ranch's weight limit rule, it was unclear whether it applied to all genders.
Some wonder if this standard applies to men weighing more than 240 pounds.
Rémi sets an example
Rémi wanted to let the public know that she had been mistreated because of her excess weight. The public completely agreed with her and followed up with the ranch.
“This is so embarrassing and really shows your company culture,” said one disgruntled commenter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.buzznet.com/2024/04/tiktok-star-goes-viral-after-horse-ranch-kicks-her-out-for-her-weight/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TikTok Star Goes Viral After Horse Ranch Kicked Her Out Over Her Weight
- African athletes train table tennis in Aveyron
- Kid Cudi engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore
- Southern Illinois experiences 5th earthquake in 5 months
- Wrestling in the United States | At the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, young wrestling stars will challenge the sport's legends
- Pennsylvania Board of Regents' Cancellation of Gay Actor's School Visit Is Unwise, Education Officials Say 104.5 WOKV
- How can I use the “cloudsqladmin” user…
- Harry Styles stalker jailed after sending him 8,000 cards. #Shorts #HarryStyles #BBCNews
- BORIS JOHNSON: Forget the scare stories about hormone-treated beef: we ended our free trade deal with Canada out of fear of the EU. It's time for the government to truly stand up for Brexit
- Bollywood Roundup: Shahid Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal and more…
- Hockey announces team award winners at end-of-season banquet
- Queen Letizia wore a waist-cinching wedding dress but no one noticed