TikTok Star Goes Viral After Horse Ranch Kicked Her Out Over Her Weight

Horseback riding can be a therapeutic experience for most, but it can come with some limitations. After TikTok star Remi Bader was denied the chance to ride horses at a Montauk ranch, she took to social media to call them out.

Rémi Bader, the queen of TikTok





Remi Bader is one of the most popular TikTok users on the app. She has more than two million followers and nearly 74 million likes on her videos.

Not only is she a content creator, but also a plus-size model.

Have an influence

Since Remi's videos are typically viewed thousands, if not millions, of times on TikTok, she has a unique influence that many don't have. This would come in handy after his trip to a horse ranch.

Deep Hollow Ranch Tour

To treat herself, Remi went to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk, a town in upstate New York. She loves riding horses and wanted to participate in ranch activities.

She was refused

After arriving at the ranch, Remi was informed that she would not be allowed to ride any of the horses. She was in complete disbelief after learning that her weight was the driving force behind this decision.

Runners have a weight limit

Deep Hollow Ranch has a strict rule that no person weighing more than 240 pounds is allowed to ride horses. Rémi fell into this category and was therefore refused the opportunity to go horse riding.

Rémi's response

Rémi had ridden horses at her current weight before, so she didn't understand why there was a weight limit. “I have ridden horses before and never had this problem. Please advertise this on your signs for the future,” she wrote.

There was no warning

Although Remy was disappointed to be turned away, she thought the ranch hadn't handled the situation properly. She explained that nothing on their website or anywhere else online listed this rule.

Call the ranch

As Rémi was devastated by the situation at the ranch, she made a TikTok video to express her frustrations. “Thank you to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for letting me go because I weigh over 240,” she wrote.

What was in the video

Remi wanted to make sure his followers got a good look at Deep Hollow Ranch. Not only did she write the name of the ranch with the location, but she also recorded different parts of the ranch with guests and employees clearly in view.

A ranch hand applauds

After Remi's video started trending on TikTok, the son of Deep Hollow Ranch's owners made a video in response. Broudy Keogh tried to handle the situation in his own way, but people were quick to call him out.

Broudy responds to Rémi's comment

In a previous video, Remi wrote: “I don't really need opinions on this one. It's the fact that there was no publicity and how poorly it was handled .That was my experience, not yours.” Broudy thought he had the perfect answer.

Broudy's cruel words

Broudy went ahead and pointed out Remi's comment in his clap back video. Then he stood next to some horses and said, “When you're not fat…you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch.”

Rémi would not allow intimidation

Rémi couldn't understand how someone could react to his situation with such disrespect. She stitched together her video with a short story in which she wrote: “Imagine this is Deep Hollow Ranch's response to your experience.”

Deep Hollow Ranch was in big trouble

After making a duet video on TikTok with Broudy, Rémi's supporters tried to console her in the comments. “It took this guy three seconds to ruin his family’s business,” said TikTok user the_lindsay_love.

More and more Remi supporters flocked

People were ready to defend Rémi after the owners' son was horribly rude to her. “Are we ready to ditch these one-star reviews on Yelp, ladies?” one user said. “I am truly speechless at this cruelty! Absolutely unacceptable in every way,” another TikTok user said.

A former employee comes forward

A former Deep Hollow Ranch employee saw the videos on Remi's account and shared his experience. “They deal [their] customers like absolute garbage,” the viewer said. Rémi and his supporters wouldn’t let the ranch get away with that.

It's time for damage control

Remi's story had blown up online, so Deep Hollow Ranch turned to Facebook to try to limit the damage. Their half-hearted apology said it was a “teenage employee” who “posted a response that in no way represents or aligns with the views of the ranch owners.”

The ranch is arrested

People were quick to point out that Deep Hollow Ranch failed to mention in their apology that Broudy was not a teenage employee, but the son of the owners. Commenters wrote that Broudy should be fired and take responsibility for his negligent actions.

Was the weight rule misogynistic?

As more people became aware of the ranch's weight limit rule, it was unclear whether it applied to all genders. Some wonder if this standard applies to men weighing more than 240 pounds.