Women over 40 are excluded from Hollywood

The exclusion of women over 40 from Hollywood forces us to watch the same spectacle over and over again on screens and in politics.

Sandra Hüller as Sandra, with Swann Arlaud as lawyer, in Anatomy of a fall. (Alamy)

Where are the stories of And about experienced women, GenX women and women over 40, your mothers, wives, sisters, daughters, exes, employees and employers? Women who disproportionately control household spending and shape young audiences' access to entertainment. Women who continue to be systematically excluded from the conversation, silenced in front of our collective water cooler: cinema and television.

At the Oscars last month, the winners were, once again, overwhelmingly men of all ages, followed by women in their 20s and 30s. Despite the growing emphasis on diversity, the positive results of the #MeToo movement for women, a handful of glamorous and vaunted roles and barbiethe billion dollar box office, The Marvelous Women of barbie were, as might be expected, virtually eclipsed by the men of Barbie.

In fact, too many female characters this year were shaped by the male gaze. authors: an anguished and alcoholic wife, a scarred infantile seductress, a childish groomer and a loyal wife colonized alongside their tortured men.

A strong point: the powerful and three-dimensional women of Anatomy of a fall, past lives, Nyad, flower moon killers, and of course, barbie. But the numbers beyond these few are horrendous: Women over 40 make up a quarter of the world's population, but female characters over 40 in movies actually fell by 20% in 2015 to 14% in 2022, according to San Diego State University Center for the Study of Women in Film and Television. In 2023, only three films featured a woman aged 45 or over in a leading role, compared to 32 films starring a man in the same age group (USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative).

Why is it important? Because the representation of women on screen shapes the way everyone sees We (and, for half the world's population, see themselves), and will define the direction the economy, environment and elections will take.

Eighty percent of all purchasing decisions are made by women for themselves And its family entertainment, its toys (and college) for his children, travel, health care, basic necessities and treats. We make the decision on household viewing choices. Outside of Hollywood, adult women work, spend, and make decisions. But we are still far behind. From this point of view, we see but are not seen.

Today, the film and television industry is uniquely equipped to deliver representations of everything we do, everything we are. But they haven't done it, don't do it and won't do it, despite a potential boost to their bottom line.

Male gatekeepers are victims of their own dangerously outdated messages: you're never too old to be a hero and get the girl. Never too old to sip your martini and jump out of a plane, rack up scores while juggling a disturbingly large gun, win and lose billions, save a helpless wife, girl or lover.

The low number of female characters on screens are the direct consequence of the low number of women behind on camera and in leadership roles in general.

The SDCU study also found that in films directed and/or written exclusively by men, women made up only 19% of the protagonists. In films with at least one female director and/or screenwriter, this number rises to 57% of protagonists.

And films written by women over 40, who are in the prime of their lives (with the life experience, professional expertise, work ethic and skills needed to produce high quality projects caliber), are simply not produced. In 2022, only 12.6% of projects were written by women over 40.

What will it take to tackle the outdated forces that shape the world we live in and break the inertia that keeps us trapped in this imploding world of men? We no longer have time to fight for land, technology or influence. We need leaders who understand communication, collaboration, hard work, and who address the truly universal human experience.

Women over 40, with all their latent power, can change mentalities and reverse the trend. The more we see ourselves reflected in the media, occupying powerful roles, the more we will stand up and take ownership of what is already ours.

