Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim join Farah Khan's elite group of friends in Bollywood; partying with Rajkummar Rao and others [Watch Video]





TV actors Deepika Kakar And Shoaïb Ibrahim no need for introduction. The duo, who started their careers as actors, are now avid vloggers on YouTube. Their vlogs are immensely loved by their ardent fans, and it won't be wrong to say that their vlogging career has definitely helped them achieve greater success in terms of fame and money. Amid their growing popularity, the couple, who got married 6 years ago and were recently blessed with a son, were spotted at Farah Khan's intimate party. Along with Dipika and Shoaib, many renowned names from Bollywood and the music industry also marked their presence. Also Read – Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's hilarious troll version proves the couple is not perturbed by all the social media hate BollywoodLife is on WhatsApp. Get all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates instantly. Also Read – Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim share health update of their son Ruhaan; say “How premature…” Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim join Farah Khan's elite group of friends in Bollywood Farah Khan recently released a video in which she gives a glimpse of the intimate meeting that took place at her home last night. The video begins with Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam singing the title song 'Main Hoon Na', while Javed Akhtar listens quietly. As Sonu finishes the song, Farah turns the camera towards the people who are also present in it. Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, South actor Sidharth, Sajid Khan and others were present at the party. However, what caught the attention of the viewers was the presence of Shoaib and Dipika in the meeting. While the rest of the Bollywood actors and artists often party at Farah's house, the presence of Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar certainly attracted many glances. A section of fans also felt that Shoaib and Dipika's popularity is definitely reaching skyrocketing levels. Watch the video below. Also Read – Dipika Kakar irritated by constant rumors of second pregnancy with Shoaib Ibrahim? Here's what we know Below is a video of TV shows banned in Pakistan: Well, let us tell you that Farah Khan, who recently ventured into YouTube vlogging, also made a video in which she visited Shoaib and Dipika's house for the Eid celebration. Farah not only dined at Ibrahim's house, but also prepared a delicious meal for the family. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

