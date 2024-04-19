Entertainment
5 Best Waheeda Rehman Movies That Prove She Is Bollywood Royalty
Waheeda Rehman's films are nothing short of pure magic and a testament to her glorious Bollywood career spanning decades. The actress, long beloved for her understated elegance and centuries-old film oeuvre, is no stranger to superlatives, but she remains naively modest.
The veteran actress is celebrated for her many accolades. Here's a look at some of her best work that has helped make her one of the most prolific and talented actresses, capable of playing a wide range of roles, both negative and positive. Recently, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Indian government's highest honor in the field of cinema.
5 Best Waheeda Rahman Movies You Must Watch
1. Guide
- Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Dev Anand, Praveen Paul, Anwar Hussain, Krishan Dhawan, Rashid Khan
- Director: Vijay Anand
- IMDB rating: 8.3/10
- Genre of film: Musical comedy, Romance
- Year of release: 1965
- Where to watch: YouTube
It is one of the best films of Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahmans, Guide hit the screens in 1965 and it was directed by Vijay Anand, it brings to life the story of RK Narayan's novel. Dev Anand plays Raju, an ordinary guy who starts as a tour guide but ends up on a surprising journey as a spiritual leader.
Buckle up for love, betrayal, and a chance at redemption! The film also asks us interesting questions: who are we really? What is good and bad? How can we adapt to the expectations around us?
2. CID
- Actors: Waheed Rehman, Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, Year Year, Now Now
- Director: Raj Khosla
- IMDB rating: 7.1/10
- Genre of film: Thriller, Mystery
- Year of release: 1956
- Where to watch: Sony Liv
Calling all mystery lovers! Get ready to dive into CID, a thrilling 1956 Bollywood film from director Raj Khosla. Dev Anand plays Inspector Shekhar, a shrewd detective on the hunt for a killer. But the matter gets tangled when he crosses paths with the enigmatic Kamini, played by Waheeda Rehman. Hold on tight as suspense, romance and hidden truths collide in this classic thriller!
3. Pyaasa
- Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker, Mehmood, Tun Tun
- Director: Guru Dutt
- IMDB rating: 8.3/10
- Genre of film: Musical comedy, Romance
- Year of release: 1957
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Have you ever felt like your talents were going unnoticed? Pyaasa (meaning thirst) is a powerful film by Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman that explores the struggles for recognition. Guru Dutt himself plays Vijay, a poet who pours his heart out on paper but fails to find recognition. But there is a twist! When everyone thinks Vijay is gone, his words finally strike a chord.
Waheeda Rehman shines as Gulabo, a kind-hearted woman who supports Vijay. Get ready for a thought-provoking story that challenges societal judgments and celebrates the unwavering spirit of an artist.
4. Chaudhvin Ka Chand
- Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Johnny Walker, Tun Tun, Rehman, Praveen Paul, Lata Sinha
- Director: Mohammed Sadiq
- IMDB rating: 6.9/10
- Genre of film: Romance, Drama
- Year of release: 1960
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Want a beautiful love story with a dramatic touch? Chaudhvin Ka Chand, a 1960 Indian film directed by Mohammed Sadiq can be your ideal choice. This film stars the legendary Guru Dutt as Aslam, a poet who gets carried away by the captivating Jameela, played by Waheeda Rehman. But there is a trap!
Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of close friendship, giving rise to sweet and sometimes confusing situations. Prepare for stunning visuals, moving music, and a heartwarming exploration of love, loyalty, and the beautiful messiness of relationships, all set in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.
5. Neel Kamal
- Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Lalita Pawar, Mehmood
- Director: Ram Maheshwari
- IMDB rating: 6.8/10
- Genre of film: Romance, Family
- Year of release: 1968
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Have you ever felt like you've already lived? Then feel the vibe of Neel Kamal, a 1968 Indian film directed by Ram Maheshwari. Waheeda Rahman takes center stage as Neel Kamal, a woman shrouded in mystery. Is she haunted by a curse from a past life?
Enter Raaj Kumar, the compassionate doctor who becomes her confidant, her protector and maybe even… her true love? Get ready for an exciting mix of reincarnation, romance and a chance at redemption. This film will make you think about the mysteries of life and the healing power of love.
If you ask us what is the name that comes to our mind when we hear the words 'beauty with versatile acting skills', we would definitely say Waheeda Rehman. Waheeda Rehmans' films showcase her acting performance in all genres of cinema.
The actress mastered the art of slipping into the skin of any character while remaining true to herself. Waheeda Rehman nurtured a number of hit films while maintaining a heartwarming chemistry with all the actors of the time.
READ ALSO : 13 Best Sultan Movie Dialogues That Pack a Punch
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/best-waheeda-rehman-movies-1297325
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump may not be able to save Mike Johnson
- US imposes new sanctions on Iran while urging Israel not to respond militarily
- 5 Best Waheeda Rehman Movies That Prove She Is Bollywood Royalty
- The former UMaine hockey players competing in the NHL playoffs
- KGNS+Pop. Off the Clock Hosts Talk Upcoming Prom Dress Drive
- Lok Sabha elections: Voting underway, PM Modi says voting in record numbers | Latest news India
- Britain's Rishi Sunak says the 'sick note culture' in the workplace must end.
- Dick Van Dyke earns historic Daytime Emmy nomination at 98
- Crowded Amicus Curiae at Constitutional Court Evidence of Broken Democracy in Jokowi Era
- Why participating media outlets were closed
- Cleveland State Women's Tennis travels to Oakland for athletics regular season finale
- Fashionista's Guide to Andermatt, Switzerland