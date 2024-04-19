5 Best Waheeda Rehman Movies That Prove She Is Bollywood Royalty

Waheeda Rehman's films are nothing short of pure magic and a testament to her glorious Bollywood career spanning decades. The actress, long beloved for her understated elegance and centuries-old film oeuvre, is no stranger to superlatives, but she remains naively modest.

The veteran actress is celebrated for her many accolades. Here's a look at some of her best work that has helped make her one of the most prolific and talented actresses, capable of playing a wide range of roles, both negative and positive. Recently, she received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Indian government's highest honor in the field of cinema.

5 Best Waheeda Rahman Movies You Must Watch

1. Guide

Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Dev Anand, Praveen Paul, Anwar Hussain, Krishan Dhawan, Rashid Khan

Director: Vijay Anand

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

Genre of film: Musical comedy, Romance

Year of release: 1965

Where to watch: YouTube

It is one of the best films of Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahmans, Guide hit the screens in 1965 and it was directed by Vijay Anand, it brings to life the story of RK Narayan's novel. Dev Anand plays Raju, an ordinary guy who starts as a tour guide but ends up on a surprising journey as a spiritual leader.

Buckle up for love, betrayal, and a chance at redemption! The film also asks us interesting questions: who are we really? What is good and bad? How can we adapt to the expectations around us?

2. CID

Actors: Waheed Rehman, Dev Anand, Shakila, Johnny Walker, Year Year, Now Now

Director: Raj Khosla

IMDB rating: 7.1/10

Genre of film: Thriller, Mystery

Year of release: 1956

Where to watch: Sony Liv

Calling all mystery lovers! Get ready to dive into CID, a thrilling 1956 Bollywood film from director Raj Khosla. Dev Anand plays Inspector Shekhar, a shrewd detective on the hunt for a killer. But the matter gets tangled when he crosses paths with the enigmatic Kamini, played by Waheeda Rehman. Hold on tight as suspense, romance and hidden truths collide in this classic thriller!

3. Pyaasa

Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Mala Sinha, Johnny Walker, Mehmood, Tun Tun

Director: Guru Dutt

IMDB rating: 8.3/10

Genre of film: Musical comedy, Romance

Year of release: 1957

Where to watch: Prime Video

Have you ever felt like your talents were going unnoticed? Pyaasa (meaning thirst) is a powerful film by Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman that explores the struggles for recognition. Guru Dutt himself plays Vijay, a poet who pours his heart out on paper but fails to find recognition. But there is a twist! When everyone thinks Vijay is gone, his words finally strike a chord.

Waheeda Rehman shines as Gulabo, a kind-hearted woman who supports Vijay. Get ready for a thought-provoking story that challenges societal judgments and celebrates the unwavering spirit of an artist.

4. Chaudhvin Ka Chand

Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Guru Dutt, Johnny Walker, Tun Tun, Rehman, Praveen Paul, Lata Sinha

Director: Mohammed Sadiq

IMDB rating: 6.9/10

Genre of film: Romance, Drama

Year of release: 1960

Where to watch: Prime Video

Want a beautiful love story with a dramatic touch? Chaudhvin Ka Chand, a 1960 Indian film directed by Mohammed Sadiq can be your ideal choice. This film stars the legendary Guru Dutt as Aslam, a poet who gets carried away by the captivating Jameela, played by Waheeda Rehman. But there is a trap!

Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of close friendship, giving rise to sweet and sometimes confusing situations. Prepare for stunning visuals, moving music, and a heartwarming exploration of love, loyalty, and the beautiful messiness of relationships, all set in a vibrant cultural atmosphere.

5. Neel Kamal

Actors: Waheeda Rehman, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Lalita Pawar, Mehmood

Director: Ram Maheshwari

IMDB rating: 6.8/10

Genre of film: Romance, Family

Year of release: 1968

Where to watch: Prime Video

Have you ever felt like you've already lived? Then feel the vibe of Neel Kamal, a 1968 Indian film directed by Ram Maheshwari. Waheeda Rahman takes center stage as Neel Kamal, a woman shrouded in mystery. Is she haunted by a curse from a past life?

Enter Raaj Kumar, the compassionate doctor who becomes her confidant, her protector and maybe even… her true love? Get ready for an exciting mix of reincarnation, romance and a chance at redemption. This film will make you think about the mysteries of life and the healing power of love.

If you ask us what is the name that comes to our mind when we hear the words 'beauty with versatile acting skills', we would definitely say Waheeda Rehman. Waheeda Rehmans' films showcase her acting performance in all genres of cinema.

The actress mastered the art of slipping into the skin of any character while remaining true to herself. Waheeda Rehman nurtured a number of hit films while maintaining a heartwarming chemistry with all the actors of the time.

