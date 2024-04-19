A Pennsylvania school district canceled a gay 30 Rock Actors event, citing its lifestyle. The parents fight back.





Parents in a Pennsylvania school district are rehearsing to overturn a unanimous school board vote to cancel a speaking engagement by 30 Rock actor Maulik Pancholy over concerns about his activism and lifestyle.

Pancholy, a gay and children's book author, was scheduled to speak at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, on May 22. But the Cumberland Valley School District (CVSD) voted unanimously Monday to cancel his visit.

More than 6,000 peopleI signed a petitionbegan with Trisha Comstock, a parent in the school district, demanding that the school board reverse its decision.

Pancholy, known for playing Baljeet in the cartoon Phineas and Ferb and for his role as an assistant on the TV show 30 Rock, wrotetwo award-winning children's bookswhich focus on the themes of empathy and anti-bullying.

Nikhil Out Loud follows the story of a gay Native American boy at a school where parents have protested having a gay student play a lead role in the school musical. Another of Pancholy's award-winning titles, The Best at It, is about a 7th grade American Indian who is bullied in his small Midwestern town.

Although the school district livestreamed Monday's board meeting, it does not archive the videos.

Pancholy's event was not on the meeting's agenda, but when board members began discussing whether to cancel it, Comstock told CNN she had beginscreen recording. She then posted the video onsocial networksand shared a copy with CNN.

Board members who spoke at the meeting said they were concerned about the topics Pancholy would touch on when talking about his books.

He presents himself as an activist, he's proud of his lifestyle and I don't think that should be forced on him.our students of all ages,” CVSD board member Bud Shaffner said during the meeting.

Board member Kelly Potteiger echoed Shaffner's concerns about Pancholy discussing his lifestyle.

He said that's not the subject, but it's the subject of his books and he'll probably talk about his journey, because he talks about anti-bullying, empathy and inclusion, so part of it of his journey is part of that, Potteiger said. This is where, as a self-proclaimed activist, this is where it becomes concerning, I think.

Ultimately, the board of directors unanimously voted to cancel the event.

Pancholy responded to the district's decision bya statement posted on InstagramThursday, thanking the community for its outpouring of solidarity, love and support.

When I visit schools, my activism is to let all young people know that they are seen. To let them know they matter. When I talk about characters in my books who feel different, I'm always surprised by how many young people raise their hands, regardless of their identity and background, to share how they too feel different, Pancholy said. in the press release.

This is the power of books. They develop empathy. I wonder why a school board is so afraid of this?

Comstock, whose two sons attended middle school in Mountain View and now attend the district's high school, says she was watching the live stream of the board meeting from her phone while she was in bed Monday night , when members began saying things she considered bigoted and homophobic.

I remember my mouth hanging open, Comstock told CNN. I couldn't believe what was being said and no one was responding or correcting it. And then, when the vote was unanimous, my heart sank.

Later that evening, as she tried to fall asleep, Comstock said she was haunted by what she heard at that meeting. Instead of sleeping, she got up and started the petition.

It has since collected thousands of signatures, many accompanied by frustrated comments from local students, staff members and families.



Not only have I been contacted by district parents and students who feel silenced and unheard, but I have also been contacted privately by openly gay teachers who watched the meeting and cried and asked: Am I welcome here? Do I belong?,” Comstock said.

The Cumberland Valley School District, CVSD board members and Mountain View Middle School did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

Despite the district's decision, Comstock said she found reason for hope.

What's absolutely beautiful about this, the positive side, is that our community stood up and said this is not right, Comstock said. This is not who we are and we need to fix it.

Brooke Ryerson, a gay student who attended Mountain View Middle School and now attends the district's high school, said she couldn't believe what she heard when she watched the board meeting live.

They are openly sending the message that they do not believe LGBTQ+ stories and lives have a place in our schools. For the countless students and staff at CV who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and especially at Mountain View Middle School, this only reinforces that lingering doubt about whether we really belong, Brooke, 16, told CNN .

At the board meeting, another member, Matthew Barrick, said he wanted the policy removed from our school.

Parents criticized the school board's disapproval of so-called activists, pointing out that Moms for Liberty, a right-wing group that focuses on a range of school-related initiatives, hadrecommendedfor the appointment of Potteigers to the school district board.

Moms for Liberty, founded in 2021, advocates for banning certain books in schools, particularly LGBTQ+-related titles, banning classroom discussions about gender and sexuality, and disrupting lessons on self- so-called critical race theory.

Colby Zebel, whose daughter Willow is a 7th grader at the middle school where the event was going to take place, told CNN that the school board's decision sends a message to students that they are not concerned about bullying, especially if you are gay.

My daughter is furious. She is upset about missing the conference, but more importantly, about how this decision was made and the apparent reasons for it. It is also clear to her that the main reason for the cancellation is the fact that the presenter is gay. , Zebel told CNN.

The attempt to go back and claim that he is a political activist does not hold water. I looked at her website and while the term activist is important, anti-bullying is the only focus and politics is never mentioned.

Comstock also took issue with the board's labeling of Pancholy as an activist.

Anyone can go to her site and see that her activism is about bullying, Comstock said. If we were to view activists as threats to our students, then we could never have a Mothers Against Drunk Driving event, or an anti-drunk driving event, because they are activists.

The reason Pancholy wrote the children's stories, he says, is because he never saw himself in the books and the South Asian-American or LGBTQ+ characters didn't exist for him.

And when I started writing my own novels so many years later, I still had trouble finding those stories. This is why I wrote my books in the first place. Because representation matters, he wrote in his statement.

I hope every MVMS student receives this message of support and love. That you know that no matter who you are, you have your place. To each of you: I see you. I like you. You count. No one can deprive you of this.

Brookes' mother, Valarie Ryerson, told CNN that the district is known for its best administrators, teachers, guidance counselors and staff, many of whom are gay. she says.

Mr. Shaffners' comments that children should not be exposed to a gay speaker made my stomach turn, knowing that we have so many members of the LGBQT+ community in our schools, teachers and students, including my daughter, who now feel completely devalued, unwanted and dangerous, Ryerson. said.

I was very lucky to have so much support from my family and the school,” Brooke said.

But it must be terrifying for kids who aren't open about their identities to hear things like this said by people with so much control and power.