James Francos Paly Hollywood debuts at Milan Antonioli store

MILAN — Paly Hollywood continues its wholesale campaign, debuting at the trendy Antonioli store in Milan.

The streetwear fashion brand, co-founded and co-designed by James Franco and his longtime friend Kyle Lindgren, arrived at the store on Friday with a collection of six unique biker jackets and a t-shirt dedicated to Robert Blake.

The movie star and her partner traveled to Milan to celebrate the launch and chatted with WWD to shed light on the genesis of the brand, which has been revealed several times since Paly Hollywood's inception in 2022.

The brand only revealed Franco's involvement last year, as reported, noting that the artwork appearing on the tight collection of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hand-knitted sweaters and pieces in leather were his.

Franco has a long love of art and attended the Rhode Island School of Design's graduate art program. During the pandemic, sparked by Jerry Saltz's book “Art Is Life,” he began drawing daily and has so far accumulated 7,000 to 8,000 sketches, stored on Google Drive, Lindgren said.

“From the beginning, we really tried to do it organically. And to build [the brand] at a healthy speed, let's say that we are at the speed that should be, so as not to get lost, so that it remains as we wanted it to be [it to be] From the very beginning. This art project, in a way, it wasn’t about racing to become as big as possible, as quickly as possible… it’s first and foremost a creative project for us,” Franco said.

On the one hand, the subjects of the graphics and artwork are taken from what the duo knows best: Tinseltown.

They shed light on the “underbelly of Hollywood” [which is] such a strange, dark place,” as Lindgren put it, focusing on the tragedies, conspiracies and niche heroes of Hollywood, featuring instantly recognizable characters ranging from James Dean and Jayne Mansfield to producer Don Simpson and Larry Fortensky, the construction worker who became Elizabeth Taylor's seventh and final husband.

The Paly Hollywood collection features graphics from the art of James Franco. Aidan Cullen/Courtesy of Paly Hollywood

The six vintage and distressed Schott leather jackets that debuted exclusively at Antonioli were purchased on the second-hand market, then airbrushed with Franco's artwork and embellished with patches, pins and trinkets vintage. They are dedicated to various deceased actors, from Marilyn Monroe and Natalie Wood to James Dean, Rudolph Valentino and Steve McQueen, among others.

“It seems a little weird, but these jackets are like spells… They're each a little kind of death cult, in a way, just trying to bring back a little bit of that spirit,” Franco said.

Ditto for the Robert Blake T-shirt, which highlights the actor's later career, which came to light when he was arrested for the murder of his second wife, Bonny Lee Bakley. Blake was ultimately acquitted of murder in a criminal court in 2005, but he was found liable in a civil court for her wrongful death.

Paly Hollywood carries its fashion at select retailers including H.Lorenzo, The Webster, Patron of the New, Dover Street Market in New York and Los Angeles and LN-CC in London, among others.

Although the two men are in no rush to grow, they are aware that the business side of the project must be taken care of. They have been advised by Lindgren's father since the company's inception and recently consulted with Josh Levine, the founder of denim company Frame.

“I like to adopt balance [between creativity and business]” Franco said. “I think if you find a way to let those two sides in and really listen to people, you know, we have to meet some incredible people.… I've tried to really grow as a creative and bring that aspect into my life because I was missing it in one way or another.

Franco's creative adventure seems different to him than starring in blockbuster films, he said.

“I made my living being on screen and showing my face on that screen. And there's something really nice about that, in the fact that it's mostly about work… We didn't do any commercials with me wearing the clothes or anything like that, because it's about work “, did he declare.