Lily Gladstone and Riley Keough shine in Hulus' dark crime drama Under the Bridge Canon City Daily Record

Based on a true story, why do we care? Does it matter whether the events in a dramatic work actually happened, or somehow happened, more or less in the way they are told? Is it an approach to prurient interests, when the subject is dark or sensational? Is this to appear educational? Is it to announce that things that seem too unbelievable to be true really are, to make the shocking even more shocking, or to support a story that can't stand on its own?

If I had a definitive answer to give you, there wouldn't have been so many question marks in the previous paragraph. All of the above, perhaps.

Dragnet changed the names to protect the innocent, but nowadays it is fashionable to keep the names, while the facts, judged insufficient on their own, might receive fictitious aid. In Under the Bridge, a limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey's well-received 2005 book about the 1997 murder of 14-year-old Reena Virk in the greenery and water of Victoria, British Columbia, some of the names are the same; others were edited, as they were on the page, in accordance with Canadian law protecting the identity of young people accused of or convicted of a crime; and yet other names have been invented, as well as the characters who bear them.

Godfrey's book falls into the category of true crime, although it is of a particularly literary type; she was interviewed about it inthe Paris Review,and Mary Gaitskill wrote the introduction to its 2019 reissue. Yet unless you feel it is imperative that this story of a teenager fatally thrown at other teenagers has some basis in reality, it might be -be better to consider the television adaptation as fiction, clearly through The Lord of the Flies was not based on anything, after all something like the fifth season of True Detectivemaybe, especially considering Riley Keough andLily Gladstoneare in the main roles.

Godfrey is not present in Under the Bridge, but, played by Keough, she has become a major character in the series, almost a subject, an active participant, a person with her own measure of trauma to address. Developed by Quinn Shephard, whose 2017 film Blame is also a story about toxic adolescence, the adaptation is faithful to the facts of the case itself, as reported by Godfrey and others. However, much of what surrounds it has been invented or altered for your entertainment, particularly regarding the investigation in which the author, returning home to Victoria for the first time in 10 years, becomes a unofficial detective, although he has mixed motivations. .

She has come, by chance, to write a book, about the misunderstood girls of Victoria, of whom she was once a part, when these characters fall into her lap.

Vritika Gupta plays Reena, an outsider desperate to belong, a child who clumsily attempts to imitate an adult, angered by the restrictions of her conservative Jehovah's Witness parents (Archie Panjabi as Suman and Ezra Faroque Khan as Manjit). To her happy surprise, she finds herself recruited into a tribe of girls who are more sophisticated, meaning they smoke, drink and do drugs. Their leader, Josephine (Chloé Guidry), wears John Gottis' photo in a locket and controls a legion of minions who shoplift in his name. (They call themselves the Crip Mafia Cartel, while the police call them Bic Girls, as in the lighter, because they were disposable.) His lieutenants are Kelly (Izzy G.), Jo's best friend and Dusty (Aiyana Goodfellow), who is relatively nice. After a honeymoon period, a series of unfortunate events will lead to the even more unfortunate event that brought us all here.

Rebecca's return to town carries its own measure of friction. (She also doesn't get along with her mother.) Significantly, this brings her back into contact with local police officer Cam (Gladstone), who Rebecca and her late brother were once close to. (Proximity is hinted at, but never explored.) When Reena's father and uncle Raj (Anoop Desai) come to file a missing persons report, Cam is initially ready with the rest of the department, including her adoptive father ( Matt Craven), the police chief for considering her a runaway. But she changes her tune and ends up leading the investigation, while at war with Rebecca over her intentions, her intrusions and her questionable journalistic ethics.

Perry Smith saidHoodthings he's never said to anyone else, Rebecca says, suggesting she can get the kids talking.

So you think you're writing In cold blood, eh ? which implies that it is not.

Reena's family history, going back two generations, is explored in a dedicated episode, but there is little context given the other young characters; we get bits of information that lead us to understand that they are the product of parental carelessness, the influence of pop culture, or brain chemistry, without belaboring the point. It's good, in a way, the explicit psychologization of behavior is a dramatic dead end. But that doesn't amount to much more than the sad fact that children, with their developing brains, can make bad decisions, and combine bad decisions with worse decisions, and take actions that are not at all the product of any decision.

The performances alone are worth watching Below Deck. Keough, who looks a bit like Godfrey, is the polar opposite ofMargaret Jones, maintained by her literary project, inhabiting the ghost of the bad child she once was, or pretends to have been, to gain the trust of adolescents. (She almost becomes complicit.) Gladstone does a lot with a character whose main quality is solidity; I wish they would have focused a little more on his relationship with Rebecca, but this is a series with a lot of work to do.

And then there are the children, who are surprisingly good. As Reena, Gupta, heartbreaking in her hope, is particularly good. But all the young actors, including Javon Walton as Warren, the strange boy, are original and human in roles that could easily invite cliché.

Beyond the performances, which alone make the series worth the detour, and the overall authenticity of the production, what do we think of these eight hours of sadness almost without relief? (The closest moment in the series to pure joy, untainted by knowledge of the tragedy to come, is the minute or two in which Rebecca and Cam dance to Iggy Pops' cover of Siouxsie and the Banshees The Passenger, although even that will be mixed up soon enough.)

The conventional crime-solving aspects of the drama drive Under the Bridge in earlier episodes, as does Rebecca's prodigals' return plot. But mostly we are left with a mess of losses. The characters are too idiosyncratic on the one hand, and the mean girls too familiar on the other, to usefully generalize in a statement about the plight of teenage girls. While there are many well-written scenes, the performances wouldn't be as impressive if there weren't more than eight episodes, the series, with its shifting focus and time jumps, loses its emotional force; it supports interest, certainly, but less sympathy.

A little light comes in at the end. Justice is served, as the series briefly turns into a legal drama, although Rebecca has doubts about whether it is actually served. There's a late development in the series that points to a different future for Cam (with a quick nod to Canada's institutional racist history). Rebecca will continue to write her book, she has a contract for it before the series ends and, sometime after the series ends, will sell it on screen. (A closing title card indicates that Godfrey was involved in the development of the series before itsdeath in 2022.)

And here we are.

