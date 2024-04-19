Dick Van Dyke earns historic Daytime Emmy nomination at 98 – Chicago Tribune





LOS ANGELES Dick Van Dyke is up for a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98. The actor was nominated Friday for guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacocks Days of Our Lives. Van Dyke is the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee. Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the following year. Among those Van Dyke is up against is Australian actor Guy Pearce of Amazon Freevees Neighbors. Van Dyke won four Primetime Emmy Awards, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series The Dick Van Dyke Show. Actress and singer Selena Gomez is nominated in the cooking series category for her Food Network special Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. Also nominated in this category is Food Networks Valeries Home Cooking, the show hosted by actress Valerie Bertinelli that ended last year. CBS is ending The Talk after its 15th season later this year. Shows Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood were nominated for hosting a daytime talk series. The lead actress nominees are: Tamara Braun from Days of Our Lives, Finola Hughes and Cynthia Watros from General Hospital, Katherine Kelly Lang and Annika Noelle from The Bold and the Beautiful and Michelle Stafford from The Young and the Restless. The lead actors nominated are: Eric Braeden from The Young and the Restless, Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye and John McCook from The Bold and the Beautiful and Eric Martsolf from Days of Our Lives. The Daytime Emmys will be presented June 7 in Los Angeles and broadcast live on CBS. The show is returning to its regular schedule after being postponed last December due to strikes by Hollywood actors and writers. Hosts and lifetime achievement honorees will be announced at a later date.

