Entertainment
Pulp Fiction Pays Tribute to Bruce Willis Amid Actors' Dementia Diagnosis
The cast of pulp Fiction paid tribute to Bruce Willis as they reunited at an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cult film.
The film's stars Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta gathered at the Hollywood screening, but Willis stayed home because he lives with frontotemporal dementia.
His daughter Tullulah, 30, and wife Emma Heming Willis, 45, were there to represent the actors' involvement in the cult 1994 film, in which he played boxer Butch Coolidge.
Stars attending the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday (April 18) posed for a series of photos celebrating the Tarantino film. They were joined by other cast members, including Rosanna Arquette, Phil LaMarr, Julia Sweeney, Frank Whaley and Eric Stoltz.
In Willis' absence, his daughter Tallulah honored him by wearing a black baseball cap with Bruce embroidered in white letters. Emma, who has been married to Willis for 15 years, wore a jet black suit with high heels.
Travolta said Entertainment tonight on his memories of working with Willis on key scenes from the cult film.
Bruce and I had a history. We were doing Look who's talking together, and we had huge success with that, Travolta explained. We were therefore [friends]. We were on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and me with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So it wasn't new. We were comfortable with each other.
It was very easy to be together and relax, you know? Travolta called back. And there was real care. And we were lucky enough to be in a very special film.
In February 2023, the Williss family announced that the actor's aphasia had developed into frontotemporal dementia (FTD).
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled
Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days
New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled
The new diagnosis also came a year after his family first announced that he would stop acting because he was diagnosed with aphasia, which was affecting his cognitive abilities.
We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia, the Willis family wrote in a statement to the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association in February 2023. Unfortunately, communication problems are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is confronted. Although it is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.
FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for factors such as personality, behavior, language and speech, according to Dementia United Kingdom.
Since her diagnosis, Heming has continued to give frequent updates on her husband's health on social media. In March, Heming hit back at reports that Willis was living joylessly after his dementia diagnosis.
The title basically says that there is no more joy in my husband. Now I can just tell you that's far from the truth, she said in an Instagram video.
I need society and those who write these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people into thinking that once they're diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder, it's over. Let's pack our bags.
She said that while her family dealt with the grief and sadness related to Willis' illness, the actor was surrounded by love and happiness.
This is where we are. So stop with these stupid titles. Those stupid clickbait things that freak people out. Stop doing this. There's nothing to see here, okay? Heming concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/films/news/pulp-fiction-bruce-willis-dementia-b2531297.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pulp Fiction Pays Tribute to Bruce Willis Amid Actors' Dementia Diagnosis
- Good first day puts Lehigh in second after 18 holes at the Patriot League Championship
- Men are sharp! 5 of the Best Dressed Black Men in Hollywood
- Take action for your mental health in May
- Baltimore Daily Roundup: The Journey of an HBCU Innovation Champion. Senator Sanders visits Morgan State University.Humane AI review discussion
- US measles cases to reach 125 this year, surpassing 2022 outbreak
- World's biggest elections underway as India's Narendra Modi seeks third term
- Hamas leader arrives in Turkey for Gaza talks amid Middle East tensions
- Boris Johnson broke the rules by being evasive on hedge fund links
- Grocery delivery app Getir prepares to enter UK market | business news
- Dick Van Dyke earns historic Daytime Emmy nomination at 98 – Chicago Tribune
- Babe Ruth opens the play on Saturday; Polson rehires Kelley; Table tennis