Pulp Fiction Pays Tribute to Bruce Willis Amid Actors' Dementia Diagnosis

Receive our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free email The Life Cinematic

The cast of pulp Fiction paid tribute to Bruce Willis as they reunited at an event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the cult film.

The film's stars Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman and John Travolta gathered at the Hollywood screening, but Willis stayed home because he lives with frontotemporal dementia.

His daughter Tullulah, 30, and wife Emma Heming Willis, 45, were there to represent the actors' involvement in the cult 1994 film, in which he played boxer Butch Coolidge.

Stars attending the TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday (April 18) posed for a series of photos celebrating the Tarantino film. They were joined by other cast members, including Rosanna Arquette, Phil LaMarr, Julia Sweeney, Frank Whaley and Eric Stoltz.

In Willis' absence, his daughter Tallulah honored him by wearing a black baseball cap with Bruce embroidered in white letters. Emma, ​​who has been married to Willis for 15 years, wore a jet black suit with high heels.

Travolta said Entertainment tonight on his memories of working with Willis on key scenes from the cult film.

Samuel L Jackson, Harvey Keitel, Uma Thurman and John Travolta at the Pulp Fiction 30th anniversary event ( Getty Images for TCM )

Bruce and I had a history. We were doing Look who's talking together, and we had huge success with that, Travolta explained. We were therefore [friends]. We were on vacation together, Kelly [Preston] and me with Bruce and Demi [Moore]. So it wasn't new. We were comfortable with each other.

Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Pulp Fiction event on behalf of Bruce Willis ( Getty Images for TCM )

It was very easy to be together and relax, you know? Travolta called back. And there was real care. And we were lucky enough to be in a very special film.

In February 2023, the Williss family announced that the actor's aphasia had developed into frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. 8.99/month. after a free trial. The plan automatically renews until canceled Try for free

The new diagnosis also came a year after his family first announced that he would stop acting because he was diagnosed with aphasia, which was affecting his cognitive abilities.

Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman. ( Getty Images for TCM )

We now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia, the Willis family wrote in a statement to the Frontotemporal Degeneration Association in February 2023. Unfortunately, communication problems are just one symptom of the disease Bruce is confronted. Although it is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.

FTD is an umbrella term for a group of dementias that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, which are responsible for factors such as personality, behavior, language and speech, according to Dementia United Kingdom.

Since her diagnosis, Heming has continued to give frequent updates on her husband's health on social media. In March, Heming hit back at reports that Willis was living joylessly after his dementia diagnosis.

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma pictured in 2019 ( Getty Images for Cinema in Lincoln )

The title basically says that there is no more joy in my husband. Now I can just tell you that's far from the truth, she said in an Instagram video.

I need society and those who write these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people into thinking that once they're diagnosed with a neurocognitive disorder, it's over. Let's pack our bags.

She said that while her family dealt with the grief and sadness related to Willis' illness, the actor was surrounded by love and happiness.

This is where we are. So stop with these stupid titles. Those stupid clickbait things that freak people out. Stop doing this. There's nothing to see here, okay? Heming concluded.