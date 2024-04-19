New Orleans Children's Hospital gets the Hollywood treatment | Culture





While Ryan Seacrest rose to prominence hostingAmerican idol and by sending people to Hollywood, the radio host brings some of that star power to Children's Hospital of New Orleans. The hospital was chosen by theRyan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) as the recipient of one of its newest Seacrest Studios, a state-of-the-art studio for pediatric patients to explore the creative fields of radio, television and new media. Seacrest Studios will live inside Walker's Imaginarium, the children's enrichment center planned for the main campus in partnership with the local nonprofit. Children join the fight. The exciting news was announced during a press release on Thursday, April 18 in CHNOLA. We quickly fell in love with Children's Hospital New Orleans and Kids Join The Fight's vision to redefine the patient and family experience through Walkers Imaginarium, said Ryan Seacrest. New Orleans is one of the best cultural and music cities in the country, and I can't imagine a better place to bring joy to patients through our foundation. The more than 1,200 square foot broadcast media center will be prominently located on the main and main exhibition floors of the Walker Imaginarium, which will provide a therapeutic space for patients and their families during their hospital stay. The studio will offer patients special programming opportunities, such as hosting their own radio and television shows, watching live musical performances, and much more. The project is expected to start at the end of 2024 and open its doors in early 2026. We are honored and could not be more excited to partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to bring a Seacrest studio to our campus,” said Lucio A. Fragoso, president and CEO of New Children's Hospital. -Orléans. We believe part of our job in running a children's hospital is to create an environment where kids can just be kids while still receiving care. That's exactly what the Ryan Seacrest Foundation helps do, and we can't wait to bring countless moments of joy together.

