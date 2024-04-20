Entertainment
Analysis: Sundance move would make Hollywood's end less likely for Park City arts district
The original script seemed impeccable.
City Hall would solve the problem of a contentious development project in one fell swoop. And, in doing so, it would help diversify an already formidable tourism industry. Some would consider it a masterpiece. Others would consider it essentially a Hollywood ending.
In early July 2017, then-Park City Mayor Jack Thomas gathered some of the community's leading cultural figures at the Marsac Building to announce a deal that would see City Hall acquire another $19.5 million of five acres of long-disputed land. land at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.
The seller, the Bonanza Park partnership of developer Mark J. Fischer and John Paul DeJoria of Paul Mitchell hair care products fame, had then encountered persistent resistance for years as various development concepts were considered but ultimately abandoned in due to concerns about issues such as increased traffic. and building heights.
At the same Marsac Building announcement, the mayor presented a radically different idea for the land than that pursued by Fischer and DeJoria. City Hall would create an arts and cultural district with the Kimball Art Center and the Sundance Institute's Utah offices as anchors. Painters and those working in other media at the Kimball Art Center would create, exhibit and sell their works right in front of independent Sundance filmmakers pursuing their passion projects, according to the idea. Park City's economy would benefit, it was thought at the time, since the arts generate tourism-related revenue alongside the ski industry.
Nearly seven years after the mayor brought the Kimball Art Center and Sundance to the Marsac Building for an arts district announcement, the concept, as it was then envisioned, appears in peril and perhaps even on the brink. close to collapsing.
The concept has remained reasonably intact through three city administrations, Park City Council's various slates, and the pandemic, although progress has been slow. But Sundance's statement Wednesday that it is taking a first step toward possibly moving the film festival to another location creates unexpected and significant uncertainty about the acreage at a time when Park City leaders themselves are trying to figure out whether the Parkites even remain interested in the project. original vision.
Sundance said in its announcement that it had begun a process that could result in moving the festival from Park City, where it has been held since the 1980s. The process began by opening a brief window for venues to signal their interest to become a host. This period ends on May 1 and will be followed on May 7 by the start of a phase during which Sundance will collect proposals from communities. The submission deadline is June 21. Sundance plans to announce the selected venue sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024 or first quarter of 2025. Even if the festival remains in Park City, it is unclear whether Sundance would commit to the concept of an arts district.
The current agreement between City Hall and Sundance to hold the festival largely in Park City covers the event through 2026 with automatic renewals beginning in 2027, unless one party provides a two years' written notice before March 1 of each year. Park City leaders agreed in 2023 to allow the March 1, 2024 deadline to be pushed back to Oct. 1 to give Sundance more time to consider the long-term future of the festival, which is the premier market in independent films in the United States and the highest-grossing event on the Park City calendar.
It could be a turbulent time, with City Hall and the tourism industry likely already beginning to formulate a strategy that they hope can persuade Sundance to abandon the idea of moving.
The Sundance side, meanwhile, will examine the possibilities that another community would present. It's unclear what type of interest there will be elsewhere in Utah and nationally, but it would be a rare opportunity for a city to attract such a prestigious event after building the brand over the years. decades in Park City.
The Sundance storyline unfolds as Park City leaders also must grapple with the fate of the Arts District. It was not immediately clear whether City Hall intended to continue discussions on a district at the same accelerated pace as in recent months or whether the Sundance process would impact municipal deadlines. Park City officials recently collected another round of feedback from the field.
If the festival leaves Park City, thereby eliminating Sundance's involvement in a neighborhood, a defining question for the project will need to be answered: Can an arts district that will likely bring in tens of millions of dollars be viable without the involvement of the internationally renowned Sundance?
Supporters of the Kimball Art Center might argue that this is indeed the case, citing the popularity of the organization's programs and the crowds that gather on Main Street each summer for the Park City Kimball Arts Festival. Others might express doubts about whether the Kimball Art Center has the stature and long-term means to single-handedly anchor such an ambitious district.
A debate like that would be another agonizing exercise in protracted neighborhood negotiations and would become an addition, years later, to the bitter divisions centered on the future of the Kimball Art Center at its former longtime property in Old city.
A decade ago, the nonprofit art center sought to expand its former location along Main Street, tapping a famous Danish architect for the designs. The modern style proposed by the Bjarke Ingels group has attracted strong criticism in a place where town hall development rules, particularly strict in the old town, are designed to preserve a historic fabric. The frustrated Kimball Art Center sold the property in a $7.5 million deal and moved into temporary quarters along Kearns Boulevard. The organization remains in this space, unhappy with the situation.
The concept of an arts district arose essentially from the smash of the Kimball Art Center along Main Street, and the community initially excited about the prospects of such development. The celebratory atmosphere, however, eventually dissipated amid questions about costs. The dollar amount for the city hall portion of a project at one point approached estimates of $90 million, with the possibility of including housing and transportation infrastructure in the designs. Comments Park City recently collected on a neighborhood illustrate the very diverse opinions that remain on the future of the area. Some hope to continue the original vision while others see the land as ripe for other types of development.
The Kimball Art Center has been lobbying City Hall for more than a year to move forward with the vision of an arts district. Representatives appeared several times before the mayor and city council to advocate for such a development. The Kimball Art Center's top staff member made one of the appearances in March. In an interview after his speech at the city council meeting, Aldy Milliken, the executive director, said the temporary housing is not the organization's “permanent home.” He also expressed concern that the original concept would ever come to fruition.
“Unless we have a signed contract, I'm afraid we won't achieve that goal,” Milliken said in an interview.
Five weeks later, these concerns seem to find new justification.
The Kimball Art Center, like much of Park City, will be closely monitoring the Sundance process in the coming months and hopes that there will still be an opportunity to create a masterpiece of an artistic district, which Whether or not there is a Hollywood ending for Sundance. City Park.
