'High Hopes' lifts the curtain on Hollywood's burgeoning cannabis industry





The documentary series, produced by Jimmy Kimmel, follows the turbulent roster of employees at Hollywood's MMD dispensary.

ANGELS — Executive producer Jimmy Kimmel introduces Hulu's new reality series, “High Hopes.” The show documents daily life at a Los Angeles-based cannabis dispensary just off Hollywood Blvd, as brothers Slava and Mishka manage their rowdy roster of employees and prepare to expand their business. On The Red Carpet had the opportunity to speak to the actors about the Hollywood high life. “At first you might think, 'No way we're doing a reality show. We're in the cannabis business.' And then Jimmy Kimmel says two words to us, and like, 'Of course we're going to do a reality show!'” said co-owner Mishka Ashbel. The store, MMD, short for medical marijuana dispensary, is located near one of the city's busiest tourist spots, the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With so many clients to serve, the team is in for a wild ride as they prepare to launch their brand nationally. “It’s about loyalty and family, going through ups and downs, but reaching your ultimate goal together,” explained co-owner Slava Ashbel. For those who don't smoke and are hesitant to tune in, budtender Morgan Chanel Lee had this to say. “People might not admit it, but everyone wants to know what goes on in a dispensary. They might not want to walk through those doors. So it's a great peek inside where you can watch it from home!” All episodes of “High Hopes” will premiere 4/20 only on Hulu. The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and ABC.



