Jodie Foster was 'always interested' in life away from Hollywood stardom | Entertainment





Jodie Foster “always wanted to have a real life” away from fame. The 61-year-old actress got her start in Hollywood as a child with films such as “Taxi Driver” and the original “Freaky Friday” before successfully transitioning to an Oscar-winning career as an adult, but she s They said it might have been her. an early celebrity that made him want to be a “real person” in most of his film roles. She told 'Entertainment Tonight': “I don't want to be thought of in a rarefied way. I think that's what I like about my job; if you really look at it, there's a certain crudeness and a baseness in reality I never dreamed of wearing big wigs and being some kind of fantasy. “I always wanted to have a real life, and maybe that’s because I grew up in the movie. [world] and I didn't get to go to strange places in America and learn things. So this is my way, I think, of experiencing being a real person.” On Friday (19.04.24), the 'Silence of the Lambs' star – who is now married to Alexandra Hedison but has sons Charlie, 25, and Kit, 21, with ex-girlfriend Cydney Bernard – was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony during the TCM Classic Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater and admitted that it felt “surreal” to be in the tourist destination of Hollywood Boulevard because it was a place her mother always discouraged her from going when she was younger. She said: “It's just surreal being on the Boulevard, you know? When I was a kid, my mom used to say that if she found us on Hollywood Boulevard, we shouldn't bother going home. house because that's how dangerous it was in the '70s and we grew up five blocks from here.”

