What Taylor Swift's cultural impact looks like for fansExBulletin

Taylor Swift's new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was released today. But there's more to Swift than just her music. NPR's All Things Considered examines its cultural impact.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

It's somewhat of a national holiday today if you're one of Taylor Swift's millions of fans, because there's a new album to celebrate. It's called “The Department of Tortured Poets.” Listening parties are happening everywhere from Puyallup to Pensacola. And in Bethesda, Maryland, Swifties, including Chantal Dulk-Jacobs, began gathering earlier in the day at the dog-friendly Bark Social beer garden. They plan to listen to Taylor all day.

CHANTAL DULK-JACOBS: She makes songs about how you feel, and you can associate your feelings with those songs and listen to them for days.

KELLY: Here to unveil the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, we have Paula Harper on the line. She teaches music at the University of Chicago. She is co-editing a book about Taylor Swift and her fans. Paula Harper, welcome. Happy Taylor Swift Day to you – to everyone who celebrates her (laughs).

PAULA HARPER: Thank you. THANKS. I'm so excited to be here.

KELLY: So I want to dive right into the fan idea. Can you give an example? Is there a story you would tell that would clearly show how big and powerful Taylor Swift's fan base is?

HARPER: The Swifties are a big, powerful group. They are a force. I think my favorite example is that during one of the concerts on Taylor Swift's Eras tour, they literally caused a seismic event due to the combined force of their rhythmic jumping and dancing to Taylor's music Swift – so kind of a literal natural event. this happens because of the strength, scale, and breadth of Swift's fan base.

KELLY: Taylor Swift can interact with her fans in a way that's very different from what the Beatles were able to do, or what – even before that, if – the people who were screaming at Elvis Presley. Tell me about how she interacts with fans, which helps cultivate such passion.

HARPER: Yeah, well, something I tend to say about Taylor Swift is that Taylor Swift emerged alongside the rise of social media as we know it. So she has been interacting with her fans on social media platforms long before the days of TikTok. Those of us who were around in the 2010s know that Taylor Swift cultivated a very fervent fan base on Tumblr, back in the day.

KELLY: Well, and in real life too, right? She invites her fans to her home to listen to her new albums with her. She does these meetings after her shows, right?

HARPER: Yeah, absolutely. So there is this porosity between the Internet and IRL and this porosity also, of course, between her celebrity persona and this friend, the girl-next-door character that she cultivates and inhabits.

KELLY: What are your plans to mark this new album? Do you go to listening parties yourself?

HARPER: They haven't had listening parties, but I've already been used as a sort of reaction node by a lot of my friends who know I'm a Swift scholar. My various threads have blown up today with people hosting scattered listening parties, and I might also host an on-campus listening party here.

KELLY: And what are the questions that come up? It's just… what's the album like? How is the album? Do you like to?

HARPER: How is the album? Do you like to? What's going on with this Florence and the Machine collaboration? What do we think of the Antonoff partnership? Which song do we think is the best on the album? Who do we think these songs are about?

KELLY: By the way, what's the best song on the album?

HARPER: I'm all-in for “Clara Bow.”

KELLY: There we have it. Paula Harper, thank you.

HARPER: Thank you.

KELLY: She's a Swift Fellow and assistant professor of music at the University of Chicago.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, “CLARA BOW”)

TAYLOR SWIFT: (singing) You look like Clara Bow from this angle…

