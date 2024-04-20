Entertainment
Keanu Reeves in talks for upcoming social satire film The Entertainment System is Down from Palmed'Or winner Ruben Stlund
Keanu Reeves' next project could be a social satire.
The 59-year-old actor, who will be heard on screen in the role of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3!, is eyeing Swedish director Ruben Stlund's project, The Entertainment System is Down.
According to VarietyThe MTV Movie Award winner is reportedly part of an international cast in the upcoming dark comedy from the writer-director who brought Triangle of Sadness, starring Woody Harrelson and Charlbi Dean, to the big screen.
The film won the Palme d'Or in 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival.
Reeves' role has not been revealed because Stlund, 50, only recently finished the script.
He revealed that the story would be set in a plane on a long-haul flight in which the system playing movies and TV shows on board would go kaput.
The screenwriter and director have reportedly been collecting anecdotes for years to include them in the script.
In an interview with the media in 2023, the director described the project as “a study of how human beings interact in this small laboratory that is an airplane”.
He said it would be an examination of “how modern human beings are destroyed in these circumstances.”
stlund has the unusual goal of hoping the finished film will result in the largest walkout in Cannes history.
Reeves isn't straying from his action hero persona.
He will reprise his character from John Wick for the spin-off Ballerina with Ana De Armas.
The action-adventure was scheduled to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.
He also completed work on the comedy Good Fortune starring Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer.
The action comedy's plot has been kept under wraps, but it is expected to hit theaters later this year.
Reeves also signed on for BRZRKR as an immortal warrior called Berzerker.
He will also co-write the screenplay with Matt Kindt and Mattson Tomlin.
