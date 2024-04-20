Farah Khan reveals some Bollywood stars demand four vans and refuse to start work until their demands are met: gym, staff, food | Bollywood News





With each passing day, the budgets of Bollywood films are becoming more and more inflated. Recently, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, bombed despite a reported price tag of Rs 350 crore, calling into question how much money producers spend on films. A report from Film Companion also suggests that the majority of film budgets are spent on star fees. The same report also notes that several people from Ajay Devgn's entourage received official credit for the film Maidaan. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan responded to requests from major movie stars in a recent video and said some of them were asking for up to four vanity vans each, before starting their work day on set. In her YouTube vlog, she told TV actor Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shaoib Ibrahim that stars demand multiple vanity vans for themselves and their entourages. Farah, who has directed stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif among others, has also collaborated with many other personalities in her capacity as a choreographer. She revealed that these days, actors only start work if their vanity vans are parked on set for them. She said: Until the vans arrive, they don't act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans to himself. A person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, it’s separate. She added: “Before, the heroines changed behind the trees, we held towels for them. I did it for them. When you go for (outdoor) shoots, you do it, even in Switzerland, they change behind the bus, use sheets to cover themselves. Now the actors don't move until their vans arrive. Farah Khan talks about Bollywood stars' multiple requests for Vanity Van in her vlog…

byu/Life_Broccoli7632 inBollyBlindsNGossip A clip of Farah's revelation surfaced on social media site Reddit and users reacted to the trend. One person wrote, “And then we wonder how every xyz movie costs over 100 crores. More money is spent on the stars and their crew rather than making a decent film. Another person wrote: “I can understand having such demands if you bring audience or variety of professions to the table.” I wouldn't judge. From bars and gyms to lavish restrooms, a few actors and actresses own vanity vans that hold almost everything inside. Recently, Akshay Kumar, while promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with his co-star Tiger Shroff, told Curly Tales that he had a van in which special foods were prepared for him, customized according to of its nutritional needs. Tiger himself owns a van which is converted into a gym so he can work out between scenes. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/farah-khan-reveals-certain-bollywood-stars-demand-four-vanity-vans-refuse-to-start-working-until-demands-are-fulfilled-one-for-gym-staff-food-9280874/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos