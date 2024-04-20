School district says gay '30 Rock' actor's anti-bullying visit should have happened





Ten Cumberland Valley school districts expressed “disappointment” after the school board unanimously voted to disinvite openly gay actor Maulik Pancholy from an anti-bullying assembly because of his activism and lifestyle. On Monday, April 15, the Pennsylvania School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to cancel the former 30 Rock features a speaking engagement at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Pancholy, who was scheduled to address students on May 22, played Alec Baldwin's dedicated assistant on the sitcom and is currently giving commencement speeches on diversity and inclusion. Following the school boards' vote, district Superintendent Mark Blanchard and nine other administrators wrote a letter obtained by PEOPLE expressing their disappointment with the vote. Maulik Pancholy in “30 Rock”.

The Board made a decision that had significant ramifications for our school community, particularly our LGBTQ+ students and staff, reads the letter dated Thursday, April 18. publicly by individual board members identified Mr. Pancholy's gender identity as a factor, an identity shared by many members of our school community. The letter continues to condemn the board's actions, alleging that members reduced Pancholy's personality to a single aspect, adding that the vote discredited the speaker's ability to communicate an anti-bullying message and hatred. Maulik Pancholy on March 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The statement also emphasizes that because Mountain View Middle School is a public school, officials have a responsibility to serve the entire community and protect those who sit under our influence. No one should feel like they are inferior to anyone else, the statement read. Mr. Pancholy's visit would have reinforced for our students the importance of treating all people with dignity and respect, even if we don't agree with them or don't understand something about them. Concluding the letter, the 10 board officials reiterated that they believed Pancholy, 50, should not have been disinvited: We believe Mr. Pancholy's meeting should have taken place and that all our staff and students should be proud to be a part of it. of a school community that values ​​who they are. Mountain View Middle School, Pennsylvania.

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Pancholy also expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of solidarity, love and support from the Mountain View Middle School community in a statement he shared via Instagram on Thursday April 18. “When I visit schools, my “activism” is to let all young people know that they are seen. To let them know that they matter. When I talk about the characters in my books who feel “different”, I “I'm always surprised by how many young people raise their hands, regardless of their identity and background, to share how they too feel different,” he wrote. Pancholy also addressed the students directly: “To each of you: I see you. I appreciate you. You matter. No one can take that away from you.”

