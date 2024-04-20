Jayne Mansfield in pictures: a beloved Hollywood bombshell





Hulton Archives/Getty Images Jayne Mansfield Vera Jane Palmer was born on April 19, 1933, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and at the age of 3, after the death of her father, she moved to Dallas, Texas. She couldn't wait to be in Hollywood like her idol Shirley Temple and took lessons in ballroom dancing, violin, piano and viola, as well as Spanish and German. At 16, she met 20-year-old Paul Mansfield at a high school New Year's Eve party. They secretly married in January after knowing each other for less than a month, and after Jayne became pregnant, they had a public ceremony in May. They then moved to Los Angeles to pursue Jayne's career. The couple argued constantly over Jayne's ambition and possible infidelities, and both decided to divorce. The process lasted from 1955 to 1958, during which time Jayne decided to retain Mansfield as her professional name and began a long tradition of appearing in Playboy review. Her appearance in 1955 as Playmate of the Month not only increased subscriptions, but also launched her career, as Warner Bros. took note and offered Mansfield a seven-year contract and the rest is cinema history! A look back at the star's life through some of these rare photos. Posing as a “working press”, 1956 Mirror Magazine Cover, 1955 Short lunch break on the set Too hot to handle1959 With Bob Hope, 1957 Other marriages and deaths Mansfield met a bodybuilder Mickey Hargitay in 1956, and over the next eight years of their relationship, they starred together in several films (including Promises! Promises!, where Mansfield was the first American actress to appear nude in a leading role). The couple had three children, the youngest of whom was an actress. Mariska Hargitay. After their divorce in 1964, she married and divorced again two years later and began living with her divorce lawyer, Sam Brody. Unfortunately, on June 29, 1967, Brody, Mansfield and their driver were involved in an accident with a tractor-trailer while their children were sleeping in the back seat. Although Mansfield was rumored to have been decapitated, this is false; she died of head trauma at the age of 34. All three children survived with minor injuries. Marrying strongman Mickey Hargitay, 1958 On Mickey Hargitay's shoulders at a costume party, 1956 With her daughter, Jayne Marie, also known as Mariska, 1958 Pose while looking at a mirror, 1963 Meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, 1957 Back to her natural brunette, 1965

