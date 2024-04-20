Going out Montpellier: Bollywood, Drag & Queer market, Al Andalus Festival of ideas for this Sunday April 21





Garage sales and Drag and Queer market at the Halle Tropisme, show for young audiences at the Beaux-Arts Tabard theater, Bollywood at the Gaumont cinema Comedy or concert by the Arab-Andalusian Junior Orchestra of Montpellier at the Maison pour tous Louis-Feuillade, discover our selection of outings for this Sunday April 21, 2024 Montpellier.

Ppite garage sales Garage sales. The large terrace of the Halle Tropisme is taken over every Sunday from March to June by the weekly garage sale: Ppite! This service, which is aimed at local residents and Montpellier residents, allows you to come and sell your forgotten treasures and give them a second life, and to hunt for clothes, small objects, crockery, books, decorations, toys and other nuggets. > Every Sunday until May 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 121 rue Font-Couverte Montpellier. Contact on 04 67 04 08 10. “The two roses and the evil gnome” Show for young audiences. From 3 to 11 years (40 mins). Minna and her little brother are bored… When suddenly, Minna has an idea: “What if we played the story of Snow White and Rose Red?” With the help of the treasures hidden in their old trunk, they bring the characters from the story to life and their room becomes a fort, a river or a cabin, a magical universe where dreams come true! > This Sunday, April 21 at 10:30 a.m., at the Tabard Fine Arts Theater17 rue Ferdinand-Fabre Montpellier. Full price €8, reduced price €6. Contact 04 99 62 83 13. Mars Drag & Queer A first edition in the south of France.

Animation. On the program: around twenty exhibitors, drag shows, round tables, workshops, queer art, and of course music, beers and cocktails throughout the day. Beginner drag artist? Expert. e ? Or simply enthusiastic about this performative art? Come stock or restock your drag closet, or simply wander around looking for a gift. > This Sunday, April 21 from 1:22 p.m., Halle Tropisme, 121 rue Font-Couverte Montpellier. Between: presale €7, on site €10. Contact on 04 67 04 08 10. Bollywood: “Maidan” Accomplishment. Biopic, drama, sporting event (3h01) by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, with Ajay Devgan, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao. Inspired by the real life of the coach and manager of the Indian national football team, Syed Abdul Rahim, considered the architect of Indian football. > This Sunday April 21 at 2 p.m., at the Gaumont Comdie cinemaPlace de la Comedy Montpellier. Normal price €15.60, student and school €11.70. Al Andalus Festival: Junior Arab-Andalusian Orchestra of Montpellier Concert at the Maison pour tous Louis-Feuillade in Montpellier.

Concert. This ensemble, created in 2023, is based on the work carried out by the Maison pour tous Franois-Villon with a young brass orchestra for several years in the Petit Bard-Pergola district. Under the direction of Rabie Houti, young students are introduced to the ancestral Arab-Andalusian repertoire: hawzi, chaabi and popular pieces. > This Sunday, April 21, 3 p.m., Maison pour tous Louis-Feuillade, 416 Le Grand Mail Montpellier. Free. Al-Andalus Festival. Find other ideas for outings for this Sunday in our online calendar

