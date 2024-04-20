Cumberland Valley School District administration slams decision to cancel gay actor's visit





The Cumberland Valley School District superintendent and other administrators sent a letter to staff and faculty this week reprimanding board members' vote to cancel an anti-bullying event featuring a gay actor and author . In the letter, Cumberland Valley administrators said they were unhappy with the school board's decision to exclude Maulik Pancholy from a planned anti-bullying event at Mountain View Middle School. “Without a real opportunity for administration to answer questions and/or provide guidance, the board made a decision that had significant ramifications for our school community, particularly for our LGBTQ+ students and staff “, the letter states. Board members voted to cancel Pancholy's event, citing his activism and a policy against hosting political events, which was put in place following a ruling highly criticized. Rally of Donald Trump in 2016, then presidential candidate. However, the district's letter also criticized comments from some school board members who raised concerns about the sexual identity of Pancholy, who is openly gay, and that his books on topics related to diversity and LGBTQ topics could be mentioned during his presentation. “In doing so, Mr. Pancholy's personality has been reduced to one aspect and his ability to communicate a message of anti-bullying and anti-hate has been discredited,” the letter reads. said. The board's vote drew significant criticism from members of the public, including Trisha Comstock, a parent who started an online petition criticizing the decision. “I was actually angry at the conversation, and then I was shocked that the vote was unanimous. I thought we had a few members there who would speak up or ask to table this document until so they have more information,” she said. Pancholy himself also criticized the decision, saying in an Instagram post that his activism is about “letting kids know they are seen” and that his books and topics covered within diversity are important.” “That's the power of books. They develop empathy. I wonder why a school board is so afraid of that?” he said. Bud Shaffner, the board member who proposed the decision at Monday's meeting, said in a telephone interview that he believed the controversy stemmed from a “big misunderstanding” of the He said that Pancholy's upcoming visit had been brought to his attention by a constituent. Shaffner insisted the board voted to keep politics out of schools and that if they had seen a script or an idea of ​​what Pancholy was going to discuss, maybe it was news. “Things could have been different, and maybe they would be different,” he said.

