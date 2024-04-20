



Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra) New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is a master of many arts. She is an accomplished actress, producer, singer, entrepreneur and the list goes on. There is no denying that the star has wooed Bollywood and Hollywood fans with her amazing work. In a recent conversation with news agency PTI, Priyanka spoke about straddling the two film industries. The actress said: “For me, it’s been almost 10 years. But it's been a while since I rode that. For more than 10 years, almost 12 years, I have straddled both sectors, in both worlds. It is very exciting for me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the biggest film industries in the world, namely Bollywood and Hollywood. I love my work and I love the medium that I’ve been given, which is art, telling stories and moving people.” Priyanka Chopra has lent her voice to the upcoming nature documentary film Tiger on Disney+ Hotstar. The film tells the story of a tigress raising her four cubs in the jungle. Talking about the challenge she faced during the project, Priyanka shared: When you are an actor, you are used to the audio-visual medium. And there, we remove the visual and it is only the audio support. I think the challenge is really being able to convey emotion with just your voice and not overdo it, while still being able to find the right balance. And I think working with the director and the producer Roy, even with everyone around me who has been doing this for a very long time and who has made nature documentaries. I think I leaned on them a lot to creatively tell me how enough was enough. It's really something that excites me and entertains me. It’s a challenge but it really excites me. Talking about why people should watch Tiger, mentioned Priyanka Chopra, I wish people would just take a moment and recognize the majesty of creation. It's only when you see other forms of creation than ourselves and you stop being self-centered and just look at the incredible magic of creation. It helps you pause for a second and really appreciate the gifts we have around us. I hope people enjoy it because it's a really cute, fun, amazing story and the resilience of this mother and her four little ones. How terrifying it must be to raise babies in the jungle. I think that in itself is just very interesting. All the other mysterious animals that are in the jungle and how there's a sort of cacophony of an almost secret language, which is like the language of the jungle that they have. It's so fascinating and I hope that's what people take away from it more than anything. Tiger will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22.

