Fawad Khan meets Bollywood veteran Mumtaz during his Pakistan trip





During a recent visit to Pakistan, Bollywood veteran Mumtaz posted candid photos with artists Fawad Khan, Ghulam Ali and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on her Instagram account. Wearing a black kurta-shalwar and a navy blue shawl draped over his shoulders, Fawad can be seen smiling as he stands next to Mumtaz. Mumtaz herself opted for a black shirt with sheer lace sleeves and brown pants. In another photo, the duo can be seen sitting side by side on a couch. As reported The Indian Express, Mumtaz is currently on tour in Pakistan and regularly gives his fans a glimpse of his stay via social media. Keeping her fans and followers updated with her activities, Mumtaz shared a post in which she posed with legendary singer Ghulam Ali. In one video, Ghulam can be seen playing the harmonium and performing a ghazal, while Mumtaz and others sit in awe and awe around him. Mumtaz captioned the video: “Ashan Khan, Mumtaz and Ghulam Ali sir house party in Pakistan. » The Bollywood veteran recently made headlines in Indian media for criticizing her contemporary Zeenat Aman. Mumtaz publicly expressed her disagreement with Zeenat for her encouraging stance on premarital relationships. Reportedly, Mumtaz publicly said, “Zeenat should be careful what she advises. She's suddenly become very popular on social media, and I can understand her excitement about looking like a cool aunt. But giving advice contrary to our moral values ​​is not the solution to increasing your audience. Do you have anything to add to the story? Share it in the comments.

