Pyaasa Film: Guru Dutt's Pyaasa returns to cinemas. bollywood news





Guru Dutts Pyaasa returns to cinema Guru Dutta timeless classic from 1957 Pyaasa will be screened in PVR-Inox cinemas in several major cities as part of its ongoing initiative, The nostalgic show. This weekend, April 20 and 21, Pyaasa will be screened at PVR-Inox cinemas in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Rourkela, Cochin, Hyderabad and Chennai. Speaking on Pyaasa, Mahesh Bhatt said, Pyaasa passionately explored the human situation through the eyes of an anguished poet. It showed us how fickle public adulation and fame is. He gave off the scent of sorrow. It was made by a heartbroken filmmaker. Add Hansal Mehta, Pyaasa is my favorite Guru Dutt film. An artist's plight was portrayed with such passion and mastery of the medium. The film was melancholic, poetic and so personal. Director Onir feels “Pyaasa” is beautifully designed. Gulabo, played by Waheeda Rehman, is one of the most memorable characters of our cinema. Waheeda defied the definition of a heroine. As an artist, I identify with Guru Dutt's deep anguish over the sacrifice of art for the sake of commerce. Director Prawaal Raman thinks Pyaasa had the courage to explore the facade behind fame, success and perceived glory. The film was rational in its thinking and made no preconceptions about respecting a prostitute for her integrity and honesty. Pyaasa exposed the malaise of collective capitulation where individual opinion is not respected. Waheeda Rehman, who played the poignant role of prostitute Gulabo in Pyaasa, attributes the film's timelessness to her performances, songs and direction. The disillusionment of Indian youth after Partition was beautifully embodied in Pyaasa. My Gulabo was a favorite character. I didn't have much to do. I just followed the director's instructions. In the famous song Where to go, where to go, what song to listen to, it was the director who told me how to make an emotion out of the song. I just followed his expressions and movements. I have always been a good student.

