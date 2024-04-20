Entertainment
Farah Khan breaks silence on Bollywood celebrities demanding 4 vanity vans: 'Now they're not moving…'
Farah Khan talks about celebrities with opulent demands.
Farah Khan has been candid about actors requiring four vanity vans before starting a shoot, accommodating to their different needs.
Farah Khan recently made a scathing remark about stars and their increasing demands for vanity vans. Farah went on to mention that some celebrities in the industry need four vans for their personal use. Adding to this, the director and choreographer also said that the actors would get down to work only when their vanity vans arrive on the sets, thereby emphasizing their opulent demands.
In a recent video, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan explained how big demands top movie stars have, including requiring up to four vanity vans each at the start of their workday. In a YouTube vlog conversation with TV actor Dipika Kakkar and his wife Shaoib Ibrahim, Farah revealed the actors' behind-the-scenes necessities, including several vans for their personal use and that of their entourage.
She shared: Until the vans arrive, they don't act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans to himself. A person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, the other is then the food truck comes in, it's separate.
Having managed the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Farah is well versed in the needs of big stars. She highlighted how amenities on set have evolved over the years, noting luxury upgrades to vanity vans, from gyms to full-scale kitchens. Farah recalled simpler times when actors made do with less, changing behind trees and using towels or sheets for privacy when filming on location, unlike today's demands where actors don't start work until their specialized vans are in place.
Before, the heroines changed behind the trees, we held towels for them. I did it for them. When you go for (outdoor) photo shoots, you do it, even in Switzerland, they change behind the bus, use sheets to cover themselves. Now the actors don't move unless their vans arrive, she recalls.
Additionally, the features of these vans have become quite elaborate. Akshay Kumar recently noted while promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that his van was equipped to prepare special meals tailored to his dietary needs. Tiger Shroff also mentioned that his van is converted into a gym to facilitate his workout between takes.
|
