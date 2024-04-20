Priyanka Chopra shares her enthusiasm for straddling Hollywood and Bollywood for 12 years

Priyanka Chopra has made a career in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. In a new interview, the actor said she is just happy to be a part of both industries. She said she loved her work and could use the medium to tell stories in two languages.

Priyanka Chopra The name has gained some clout, not just in India but also on the global stage, and the actress said she is just happy to be a part of Hollywood and Bollywood. I've been riding this for a while. For almost 12 years, I have straddled both sectors in both worlds.

She added that it was exciting for her to be able to work in two of the biggest film industries in the world. She continued: “It’s very exciting for me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the biggest film industries in the world. I love my work and I love the medium I've been given, which is art, telling stories and moving people.

Priyanka Chopra says Tiger was right up her alley since the story is set in India

Priyanka Chopra Jonas became narrator of the upcoming documentary Tiger. The Disneynature documentary for which Chopra Jonas provides the English voice-over revolves around Ambar, a young tigress raising her cubs in the legendary forests of India. The streaming will begin on Disney+ Hotstar on April 22, Earth Day.

The actor, who has already lent his voice to FRozen 2, The Jungle Book And Planessaid she has always been a big fan of nature documentaries and Tiger offered him an interesting opportunity to talk about a story from India. So many incredible hours of filming to be able to capture this family. The fact that it was Disneynature and they were doing something about a tiger based in India and the story of a tigress and her journey, it all suited me perfectly. I love doing voice work. I really enjoy doing voice work. I always appreciated it. So that was another incentive, Chopra Jonas said PTI in an interview.

(With inputs from PTI)