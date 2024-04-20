Entertainment
Black comedy Frederickstown takes on We Bury the Dead's Hollywood zombies in two major shoots in Albany
It is rare for two films to be filmed simultaneously in an Australian regional centre, according to highly regarded Australian actor and comedian Peter Rowsthorn.
On one side of the city of Albany, a major production of the zombie film We Bury The Dead, starring Hollywood star Daisy Ridley, is underway, with an estimated budget of nearly $8 million.
Across town, the community-funded black comedy Frederickstown is filmed on a shoestring budget of $250,000.
“It’s kind of like the Barbie and Oppenheimer thing,” Rowsthorn said.
Dark comedy versus zombie action
The actor, famous for his role as Brett in the popular Australian comedy Kath & Kim, spent several weeks in Albany filming Frederickstown with actors including Myles Pollard, Trevor Jamieson and Travis Jeffries..
It is written by local filmmaker Adam Morris and funded by the community.
Filming on both films wrapped earlier this month, and although there was some brazen competition during filming, Rowsthorn said it was a good sign for Washington's film industry.
“It is extremely strange that this tiny town has just one giant movie [shot] it will probably be released all over the world and a very small, very small one, which will hopefully also have a place in a world film festival,” Rowsthorn said.
Rowsthorn said he decided to play the role of a “psycho killer” after just one look at the script.
“It’s so different from anything I’ve done before,” he said.
“Playing a psychopathic killer isn't normally in my wheelhouse. It's there, but I never had the chance to break out of it.”
This is Morris' third feature film and he is particularly proud given the low budget and community involvement.
“We have to be efficient, otherwise we won’t succeed,” he said.
“If you are one of our sponsors or patrons and you give us a dollar, we spend every penny of that dollar and we spend it very carefully.”
It's not just cold hard cash donations, Morris said local locations have been scouted and generously provided by local businesses and groups as film sets.
“While this may be a limitation, it is a real strength,” he said.
“You can’t recreate this stuff even if you had millions of dollars.”
Hollywood is coming to town
We Bury The Dead has generated plenty of interest in the south coast town, with many hoping to catch a glimpse of star Daisy Ridley, who rose to international fame in a Star Wars trilogy.
West Australian writer and director Zak Hilditch has thanked the community for their support after closing several streets for filming.
“We had an amazing time filming in Albany,” he said.
“I couldn't imagine a better backdrop to film We Bury The Dead, with the stunning scenery and rich history of Albany, and the people of Albany have been so welcoming and enthusiastic to welcome us here to present their beautiful city.
“We were so grateful to everyone who literally opened their doors to allow us to film in their homes, or closed the streets for us.”
A booming film industry in Washington state
The filming comes as WA's big and small screen industry grows.
Just this week, Before Dawn premiered at Cinefest Albany, a war film shot in Esperance.
This follows filming of Blueback, Breath and Rams on the south coast in recent years.
In 2022-23, the state government announced nearly $19 million in funding to attract more production to the state.
And with the booming industry comes a demand for actors.
Myles Pollard, who has been involved in many recent projects across the state, such as the Invisible Boys series and The Twelve miniseries, said it's great to be so busy.
Pollard said that while the experiences differ, the end goal is the same.
“There’s always a big difference between making a big commercial film or a big budget film,” he said.
Adam Morris said while it was great to attract larger productions to smaller areas, he believed local communities were still keen to invest in grassroots local productions.
“There's no reason why we can't have a film hub here in the Deep South. The community has shown that they have a real thirst,” he said.
Mr Morris said he was still able to attract “some of the best talent in the country”.
“We're able to bring in superstar actors like Peter Rowsthorn, Trevor Jamieson, Myles Pollard and Travis Jeffries who was in the last Planet of the Apes movie,” he said.
Residents welcome film crews
Rainbow Wreckers owner Robert Wolfenden offered his small business as a setting to film some scenes.
“If we don't help small productions, the industry will die. We have to keep moving things forward,” he said.
“It’s quite difficult to find local businesses that will open their doors, but we’re always happy to help.”
Mr Wolfenden said he looked forward to seeing the finished product.
“I chose not to watch any footage. I want to see the whole finished product,” he said.
“I know how much effort went into making every little scene.”
Loading…
Receive our local newsletter, delivered free every Thursday
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-04-20/we-bury-the-dead-meets-frederickstown-in-wa-film-industry-boom/103655050
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Black comedy Frederickstown takes on We Bury the Dead's Hollywood zombies in two major shoots in Albany
- 10 disasters of Israel's high-tech ecosystem
- Our favorite product releases this week: Athleta, Bombas, Material and more
- Actor Dick Van Dyke nominated for Daytime Emmy at 98
- Women's tennis records 4-0 win over Bucknell in Patriot League quarterfinals
- Google Pixel 9 and 9 Pro rumors: new design, Tensor G4, Pixel XL
- The journalist described the judge telling Trump to “sit down”.
- Donald Trump faces new legal headache over 'hidden debt'
- Voting begins in India as Narendra Modi seeks third term as prime minister The Irish Times
- Apple removes WhatsApp and Threads from the App Store on orders from Beijing
- US agrees to withdraw troops from Niger as Sahel regions turn to Russia | Military news
- Bollywood experiences box office blues with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan