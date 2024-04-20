Bill Maher slams Nickelodeon TV series Kid, saying Hollywood is full of pedophiles

Bill Maher blasted Nickelodeon during his New Rules segment on Real Time, while pointing the finger at the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. “For pedophiles in Hollywood, the world is small after all,” quips Bill Maher. (Real Time with Bill Maher)

The Real Time host didn't mince words when analyzing the disturbing allegations of abuse and misconduct in children's television.

Maher slaps Nickelodeon hard

Maher began by saying, “As one of the few people in the public eye who has lived life without ever having children, someone was able to tell me why I always have to defend them.

I don't even like them, but I think it's every adult's job to protect them, he added.

Her reaction to the Nickelodeon TV docuseries was visceral, summed up by OMG! while addressing the fact that they put child actors in sex sketches.

Maher took a scathing brush and began painting a damning picture of Nickelodeon: Nickelodeon? It wasn't a studio, it was Neverland Ranch with craft services, he shared his portrait of the network after watching the series. It was only in scene after scene, clip after clip, that the child stars of their era were subjected to blatantly inappropriate and highly sexualized degradation. I was disgusted and went camping with John Waters.

Maher continued to criticize Quiet over the content of Set; he highlighted the hypocrisy prevalent in the industry and how it is an unsafe workplace for children.

Maher quips: Hollywood is a paradise for pedophiles

Drawing parallels to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' remarks about Disney, Maher suggested the firing outcry against DeSantis revealed a double standard.

Why would a children's content mill like Disney be so different from Nickelodeon, the host asked.

And I responded with a quote from Willie Sutton: because that's where the money is.

The reason we find pedophiles in children's television is because that's where the children are, Maher said, and added that DeSantis was not wrong. We are so tribal now that the left will support child fucking if the wrong party denounces it.

The 68-year-old host hasn't shied away from addressing specific instances of misconduct, like Disney's hiring of Brian Peck despite his prior conviction for molesting a Nickelodeon child actor.

Maher wryly pointed out the irony of Peck getting a job on a children's show after his conviction, joking: For pedophiles in Hollywood, it's a small world after all.

The host then took a different route, he called out Instagram moms who exploit their teenage daughters for social media fame, comparing their actions to practically OnlyFans-ing their children.

Maher questions the motivations behind Drag Queen Story Hours, but there's nothing wrong with being a drag queen. But maybe it's time to admit that sometimes Drag Queen Story Hour is more for the queen than the kids.

He went on to say: Wokeness is no longer an extension of liberalism. Most often it's about going so far that it becomes the opposite, and adding: “Teach children not to hate or judge those who are different”, “Great, proud to have gotten there” . All that for this. But at some point, inclusion becomes promotion.

The latest episode of Real Time featured Jillian Michaels, Jon Meacham and Jane Ferguson.