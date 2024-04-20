Actor Dylan Sprouse prepares for an epic adventure in Long Beach





Actor Dylan Sprouse will step into the fastest seat in sport at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, leading the field of NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers to the green flag on Sunday, April 21. INDYCAR's fastest seat in sports is a high-speed, high-octane, supercharged racing experience in a custom INDYCAR SERIES car with a special rear passenger seat. At almost all scheduled races, the car advances through the drivers to the start/finish line to signify the start of the race, with a special passenger in the guest seat. Past participants in the fastest seat in sports include Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi, NBA champion Kawhi Leonard, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu and many others. “The NTT INDYCAR SERIES is the ultimate racing challenge, and Dylan is ready to experience the high speeds and mega intensity of our races,” said Alex Damron of Penske Entertainment. “Leading the peloton to the green on race day will be an unforgettable memory. » Dylan recently landed a starring role in the upcoming feature film “Sharpshooter” alongside Mason Gooding. He can be seen most recently in “Beautiful Wedding”, directed by Roger Kumble, in which he stars alongside Ginny Gardner. This film is the sequel to the film “Beautiful Disaster”, the first installment of the YA film franchise based on Jamie McGuire's bestselling novel series released last year. Dylan also starred in “The Duel” last year, directed by Justin Matthews and Luke Spencer Roberts. The film won the Audience Award at the Mammoth Film Festival and was also the first time Dylan produced a feature film. Earlier this year, he played the lead role in the feature film “Aftermath”, an adrenaline-pumping crime thriller under the direction of Patrick Lussier, and can be seen in the film “My Fake Boyfriend” on Amazon with Sarah Hyland and Keiynan. Lonsdale for Lionsgate and Buzzfeed. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES represents the ultimate racing challenge, with drivers competing at speeds of over 200 mph on a demanding set of ovals and road and street courses. Sunday's 85-lap race can be streamed on USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR LIVE and INDYCAR Radio Network at 3 p.m. ET.

