“Mannat” by Shah Rukh Khan, “Jalsa” by Amitabh Bachchan, “Krishna Raj” by Raj Kapoor: discovering the sumptuous bungalows of Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat'

Mumbai, the city of dreams, is not only home to a bustling film industry but also has some of the most opulent residences owned by Bollywood celebrities. From iconic actors to reigning stars, these bungalows are not just homes but also symbols of their stature and success in the industry.As the sun sets over the Arabian Sea, casting a golden glow over the city's skyline, we embark on a journey through the hallowed halls and manicured gardens of these iconic mansions, each a chapter of the scintillating saga of Bollywood's elite. facing the splendor of Shah Rukh Khan's “Mannat” and the timeless elegance of Amitabh Bachchan 'Jalsa', the tapestry of Mumbai's celebrity bungalows weaves tales of fame, fortune and lasting legacy.Let's take a closer look at some of the most notable celebrity-owned bungalows in Mumbai.Located in Bandra, Mannat is synonymous with the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan. This vast mansion facing the sea is not only a residence but also an emblematic monument of the city.

The stunning bungalow spans an impressive 27,000 square feet and includes spacious living areas, bedrooms, a library, a gymnasium and a personal auditorium, among other amenities. Lovingly designed by his wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan, Mannat holds a special place in their hearts. This six-storey sea-facing marvel, valued at around Rs 200 crore, is not just a house but a symbol of their journey and success. Shah Rukh fondly considers Mannat as his most valuable investment, a testament to his love for his family and fans.

Mannat is more than just a residence, it is a symbol of Khan's unprecedented fame and larger-than-life personality.

“Jalsa” by Amitabh Bachchan

Nestled in the serene lanes of Juhu, Jalsa is the iconic residence of Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. Adorned with intricate architectural details, lush greenery and timeless elegance, Jalsa is not just a house but a living legend in itself. It has witnessed the ups and downs of Bachchan's illustrious career and continues to serve as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come.

Nestled next to the JW Marriott, the two-story bungalow spans 10,125 square feet and features modern interiors adorned with a chic minimalist theme. Its contemporary living spaces, tranquil rooms, private temple, lush green garden and serene terrace offer a harmonious blend of luxury and comfort. Featuring a personal gym, home office and study space, the bungalow serves as a versatile retreat for the superstar's professional and personal pursuits. Valued at around 100 crores, this elegant abode reflects the epitome of refined living for the discerning superstar.

Raj Kapoor'Krishna Raj'

Steeped in nostalgia and cinematic history, Krishna Raj in Chembur holds a special place in Bollywood history as the former residence of the legendary Raj Kapoor. With its old-world charm, expansive gardens and timeless appeal, Krishna Raj transports visitors to a bygone era of classic cinema and timeless romance.

Krishna Raj Bungalow holds a deep place in the hearts of the Kapoor family. Built around 76 years ago by Rishi Kapoor's parents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor, it is a tribute to their enduring legacy. Inherited by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 1980, this iconic residence has been the scene of many Kapoor family weddings and important events, including the memorable union of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

In 2016, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor embarked on renovation projects for their precious bungalow. However, obtaining the necessary authorizations for the reconstruction project proved to be a lengthy process, spanning several years.

Over the past three years, the iconic Krishna Raj bungalow has undergone extensive renovations to become an eight-story building. Each floor caters to specific family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor , Alia Bhatt and their future baby, as well as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her daughter. The bungalow also has recreational amenities like a swimming pool and an office floor for screenplay readings. A special room has been dedicated to the late Rishi Kapoor, adorned with his precious items. Ranbir and Alia were actively involved in the design of their new home.

John Abraham

Bollywood star John Abraham has acquired a 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar area, along with the adjoining 7,722 sq ft plot, for Rs 70.83 crore. The property is located on Linking Road, known for its retail outlets and educational institutions. Abraham paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.24 crore for the deal, which was finalized on December 27, 2023. We are awaiting a response from the actor.

Hrithik Roshan

Situated in the picturesque surroundings of Juhu, Hrithik Roshan's bungalow epitomizes modern luxury and sophistication. According to media reports, the Bollywood celebrity acquired his residence in October 2020 for Rs 97.50 crore and paid stamp duty of nearly Rs two crore. Spanning 38,000 square feet spread across the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of Mannat Apartments in Andheri West, the property has a viewing terrace of around 6,500 square feet. The duplex on the 15th and 16th floors, totaling over 27,500 square feet, is valued at Rs 67.5 crore. Additionally, the star bought another apartment on the 14th floor measuring 11,165 square feet for Rs 30 crore. The building offers ten parking spaces as well as various amenities.

Akshay Kumar

Nestled along the pristine shores of Juhu Beach, Prime Beach is the epitome of luxury and coastal tranquility. Owned by Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, this sprawling bungalow offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life, with its sprawling lawns, access to a private beach and panoramic views of the Arabian Sea.

The opulent residence is valued at around Rs 80 crore and is a tastefully designed duplex by Twinkle Khanna. Interiors feature nature-inspired designs, with spacious living areas, a well-equipped kitchen and a luxurious home cinema. Additionally, the property includes expansive outdoor spaces adorned with lush greenery.

Raveena Tandon'Neelaya'

Situated in the posh Bandra area, 'Neelaya' is the charming abode of Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon. With its elegant architecture, lush gardens and serene ambiance, Neelaya exudes an air of timeless elegance and sophistication, reflecting Tandon's impeccable style and grace.

Raveena Tandon's passion for art and design is palpable the moment you enter her home. From the stone sculptures adorning the garden to the sculpture of Lord Ganesha at the entrance, to the numerous paintings adorning the walls, artistry is woven into every corner. Raveena's love for painting is particularly evident, with different areas of her spacious home dedicated to showcasing the works of various renowned artists like Paresh Maity and Thotta Vaikuntham.

“Kinara” by Shilpa Shetty

Nestled amidst the lush greenery of Juhu, Kinara is the epitome of modern luxury and contemporary living. Owned by actress and wellness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty, this exquisite bungalow features elegant interiors, expansive gardens and state-of-the-art amenities, offering an oasis of serenity in the heart of the city.

Worth Rs 100 crore, the couple's lavish home is located in the posh Juhu area of ​​Mumbai. Named Kinara, the seaside bungalow was acquired on their return from London. Boasting spacious living rooms and bedrooms with contemporary elegance, the property offers stunning sea views. Its expansive outdoor space is adorned with lush trees and plants, adding to its appeal.

“ShivShakti” by Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Located in the posh neighborhood of Khar, Shakti is the stylish abode of Bollywood's leading lady Kajol. With its timeless architecture, classic interiors and serene surroundings, ShivShakti exudes an aura of understated elegance and charm, reflecting Kajol's timeless appeal and grace.

The bungalow features an intricate facade adorned with soothing cream and brown tones, complemented by a grand spiral staircase, generous foyer, spacious living areas and bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling paneled bay windows add to its appeal, offering panoramic views. Media reports suggest that Ajay Devgn acquired a sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around Rs 60 crore. Spread over 590 square meters, it is close to the actor's existing bungalow in the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society.

Shahid Kapoor

Located in the heart of Juhu, Shahid's Bungalow is the epitome of modern luxury and contemporary living. This stunning bungalow features stylish interiors, panoramic views and luxurious amenities, offering a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput acquired a luxurious duplex house in 2018 for Rs 56.6 crore. Spanning 8,625 square feet, the residence comprises the 42nd and 43rd floors of Three Sixty West, a prominent tower in Worli, offering picturesque views of the Bandra-Worli sea link. Shahid Kapoor also paid Rs. 2.91 crore towards stamp duty and registration fees to jointly register the property with Mira Rajput.

These magnificent bungalows not only serve as luxurious abodes for Bollywood's elite, but are also symbols of their enduring legacy and unprecedented success in the Indian film industry. With their timeless charm, opulent interiors and breathtaking surroundings, these iconic residences continue to capture the imagination of millions, embodying the glitz, glamor and grandeur of Bollywood royalty in Mumbai.