An actor returns to school to demonstrate the transformative power of arts education in ART HAPPENS HERE WITH JOHN LITHGOW – April 26 at 10 p.m.

Saturday April 20, 2024 < < Back to ART HAPPENS HERE WITH JOHN LITHGOW Premieres Friday, April 26, 2024 on PBS and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app Join the Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor as he returns to school to celebrate the transformative power of arts education In the new PBS special ART HAPPENS HERE WITH JOHN LITHGOWrenowned actor, author, comedian and performer John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Crown, The Old Man) shares his passion for arts education by joining students and teachers from four Los Angeles organizations, diving into four artistic disciplines: dance, ceramics, screen printing and the vocal jazz ensemble. Celebrating how arts education nourishes and inspires the hearts and minds of students of all ages, ART HAPPENS HERE follows Lithgow as he tries his hand at singing, dancing, printmaking and pottery, working alongside and learning from young people whose lives are transformed by art. The one-hour special ART HAPPENS HERE WITH JOHN LITHGOW premieres Friday, April 26, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. on PBS, PBS.organd thePBS app. Growing up, Lithgow wanted to become an artist and was inspired and encouraged by his public school art teachers. Over the years, he came to view these teachers as his heroes, responsible for instilling in him confidence, curiosity and self-esteem. Education involves much more than basic academic subjects and preparing children for testing and assessment. Arts education is an anchor that allows a child to develop emotionally and socially and gives them a sense of who they are in the world, Lithgow says. To illustrate his point, Lithgow visits four organizations that make a difference in the lives of young people: Self-help graphics and arts, a pioneering Chicano community organization at the intersection of arts and social justice; THE Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a nonprofit school offering dance classes to people of all ages; THE Cada Flintridge Community Center, home of a nationally renowned ceramic workshop; and the Los Angeles County High School of the Arts (LACHSA), a specialized public school open to young aspiring artists in Los Angeles County. As he makes his first pot, collaborates with a young artist on a screen print, learns new dance techniques, and joyfully joins a group of talented jazz singing students for a concert, Lithgow revels in the sense of discovery, of the creativity and camaraderie that the arts can provide. The arts give young people the tools they need to move forward in life. They teach them discipline and hard work, patience and courtesy. They give young people a feeling of empathy. After all, art is about communicating with others. Through the arts, young people discover who they are and where their imagination will take them. This happened to me. John Lithgow's roots are in theater. In 1973, he won a Tony Award two weeks after his Broadway debut in David Storey's The Changing Room. He has since appeared on Broadway25times, earning five additional Tony nominations, a second Tony, four Drama Desk Awards and induction into the Theater Hall of Fame. Lithgow has also appeared in a long list of critically acclaimed films, landing Academy Award nominations for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment. Other feature films have included All That Jazz, Footloose, Shrek, Interstellar, Bombshelland, most recently, Martin Scorseses, Killers of the Flower Moon and Edward Berger's upcoming Conclave. Lithgow was nominated for 13Emmy Awards for his work in television. He has won six times: once for an episode of Amazing Stories, once for Showtimes Dexter, once for the role of Winston Churchill in Netflixs The Crown, and three times for playing High Commander Dick Solomon on the comedy series hit NBC 3rd Rock from the Sun. He received his latest Emmy nomination in the HBO television reboot of Perry Mason starring Matthew Rhys. Currently, he stars opposite Jeff Bridges in the FX drama series The Old Man. Over the For the past three years, Lithgow joined Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter and Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey as co-chairs of a commission on the arts for the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Under their leadership, the Commission produced authoritative reports on the arts in education and the creative workforce of the Americas. The original concept of ART HAPPENS HERE took shape during the Commission's deliberations.

