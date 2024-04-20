



Published on April 20, 2024 Courtesy of Lrssen From the beaten trawler Orca In Jaws to the boat where Fredo spent his last solitary moments The Godfather Part 2, boats are an integral part of myriad Hollywood blockbusters as props, locations, or narrative devices. But now it seems the not-so-humble superyacht, in particular, is ready for its big shot, with sprawling ships receiving more substantial character arcs in everything from chart-topping music videos to TV series. Here, a handful who helped carry their respective productions. “Whisper” | '6 Underground' Image Credit: Guillaume Plisson/Pier Paolo Todaro/Alamy It's not often you see a 312-foot yacht explode, but that's exactly what director Michael Bay did to it. Whisper (born The kismet) in his action-packed thriller 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds. It was, of course, cinematic magic; in fact, everything was carefully protected down to the teak decks during the filming of the numerous shootouts and explosions.

'Christina O' | “Triangle of Sadness” Image credit: Courtesy of the Vickers/Everett Canadian Collection Few yachts are as famous as the actors filmed on board, but few yachts compare to the 325-footer Christine O. As pirate attacks and numerous deaths in Ruben Ostlund's 2022 black comedy triangle of sadness This never actually happened aboard Aristotle Onassis' famous pleasure boat, but it was certainly the real-life setting for wild parties among celebrities around the world.

“Planet nine” | 'Principle' Image Credit: Warner Bros/Everett Collection Superyachts are often described as safe havens, and the 240-foot luxury icebreaker Planet nine makes the perfect hiding place for the villain in Christopher Nolan's enigmatic sci-fi film Principle. Of course, rocket launchers had to be added to the bridges to give the desired military aesthetic. Also included in the film's $200 million budget: the use of a stunning Riva 33 Aquariva Super and two F50 foiling catamarans.

'Solandge' | 'Succession' The estimated value of the Roy family empire on HBO Succession is worth around $18 billion, and nothing illustrates the clan's lavish existence quite like their yacht, starred by the 279-foot Solande. Scenes including flashy helicopter landings, luxury deals and pool parties add a dose of verisimilitude to a yacht whose actual charter rate is around $1.1 million per week, plus expenses.

“Coral Ocean” | Sticky Image credit: Jeff Brown A fan of extravagance, singer Drake remained true to his reputation by choosing the 238-foot Coral Ocean as the backdrop for his 2022 music video for “Sticky” from his seventh album, Honestly, too bad. The artist was so taken with the 1994 Lurssen construction, which cost $35 million to build two years ago, that he later booked a $660,000 charter, documenting his escapades on social media.

