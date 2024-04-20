Here's how Phish is using Sphere's technology to give fans something completely different – The Daily Reporter

LAS VEGAS (AP) Phish opened its four-night stay at the Sphere Thursday, with a four-hour show that used cutting-edge technology in a $2.3 billion arena to deliver a spectacle that even the band's most ardent fans have never experienced before.

“We came in really wanting to do a show that would be a great phishing show,” said Abigail Rosen Holmes, who directs the visual show. She said the band and its creative team wanted to blend Spheres' technical abilities and think about what can we do for Phish that maybe we couldn't do for another artist?

Here's how Phish creates a set of shows that even fans who have seen the band perform hundreds of times will never have experienced before.

TAKE MUSIC ON SCREEN

While Phish shows typically get their visual impact from lighting guru Chris Kuroda's massive lighting rig, these shows are completely different because the band uses custom visuals on the 16K x 16K LED screen of 160,000 square feet.

Three-dimensional blue bars move and rotate over time and grow to meet the beams of light falling from the ceiling. Live video of the band playing, cut into pieces. A wall of psychedelic-colored cars flashing their headlights with a long improvisational jam. Easter eggs from Phish history, such as vacuum cleaner drummer Jon Fishman, sometimes plays while falling from the ceiling. A natural landscape which then transforms into a fantasy world.

Holmes sits in the center of the arena, controlling the visuals in real time, mixing elements created with Montreal entertainment studio Moment Factory to match the band's performance.

Kuroda sits next to her, using six lighting towers behind the stage as well as spotlights to find the right moments to bring people back to the band on stage.

Toward the end of the Thursday night show, Kuroda began spotlighting individual members of the group, sending a simple black silhouette onto the wall. The figure then burst into a reddened field of 20 figures throughout the arena.

PINPOINTS OF SOUND

There are 1,600 permanent speakers, as well as 300 movable speaker modules, which use 3D audio beamforming and wavefield synthesis technology to deliver sound throughout the venue. The system allows individual instruments to be heard from different parts of the arena. It's like sonic dots and thousands and thousands of them, says Phish's Trey Anastasio.

GET FULL FEELING FOR MUSIC

There are 17,500 seats inside the Sphere, every one of them occupied by a Phish fan this week, as well as about 2,500 people standing on the floor. The seats use haptic technology, so every bass line and drum hit of the band can be felt from your chair for those who are actually seated and not dancing while standing.

WHY PHISH ONLY DOES FOUR SHOWS

U2 performed 40 concerts to open the Sphere. Phish sold out its four shows this week in minutes and considered doing more, but decided to create four unique visual and musical experiences to match the band's history of never performing the same show twice.

I don’t know if we could have done it any other way,” said Phish pianist/organ/keyboardist Page McConnell. We do it for us. We do it for the public. That makes it interesting for us and that makes it interesting for them. And that's what people like about us.

PUCKS OF LIGHT

There are 1.2 million LED pucks that make up the 580,000 square foot exosphere, each of which can display more than a billion colors. The exhibit became an instant tourist attraction in Las Vegas, viewed from hotel rooms on the Strip and from planes above. It goes through various awesome visuals, including a giant flashing yellow smiley face and a furry creature. This week it includes a digital billboard for phish.

Source: job