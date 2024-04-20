Bill Maher Slams Hollywood for Endangering Children, Calls Disney an Aphrodisiac for Pedophiles, and Slams Drag Queen Story Hour Trend

Bill Maher slammed Hollywood for putting children in danger and called Disney an anaphrodisiac for pedophiles.

The HBO host, 68, used his show Real Time with Bill Maher to talk about child safety and insisted that “every adult's job is to protect them.”

He insisted that Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, was not wrong in his attempt to crack down on “scary stuff” at Disney.

“As one of the few people in the public eye who has lived his life without ever having children, someone needs to tell me why I always have to defend them,” he said.

Maher went on to criticize the Drag Queen Story Hour trend and said it was “time to admit” that it was “more for the queen than the kids.”

Maher accused those on the left of being hypocritical when it comes to child safety.

“The reason we find pedophiles in Boy Scouts, in rectory and on children's television is because that's where the children are,” he said.

“DeSantis was not wrong. But we're so tribal now that the left will overlook child fucking if the guy from the wrong party calls it out.

He then explained how the Drag Queen Story Hour trend was sometimes inappropriate with child audiences.

“Of course kids love clowns, but must the clown have some bullshit,” he said. “And when I see a five-year-old tipping at a bar under a sign that says 'It won't lick itself,' do I have to act like it's cool to keep my liberal ID ?

“Sorry I can not do that.”

Maher discussed the documentary series “Quiet on Set” surrounding the culture of sexual misconduct that occurred at Nickelodeon.

He said it was “the talk of the town” in Hollywood but “hypocrisy exposed.”

“I’ve said it before, wokeness is no longer an extension of liberalism. Most often it’s about going so far that it becomes the opposite,” he added.

“Teach children not to hate or judge those who are different? Great. We are proud to be here for that. But at some point, inclusion becomes promotion.

The host likened portraying inappropriate things to children as “entrapment” because they normalize everything that happens.

“Contrary to progressive dogma, children are not miniature adults, wise beyond their years. They are idiots. They’re gullible morons who believe everything and just want to please adults,” Maher said.

“They have no frame of reference, so they normalize everything that happens. That's why constantly talking to six-year-olds about gender is not only inappropriate, it's what the law would call entrapment, which means tricking people into doing something they wouldn't normally do.

DeSantis' war with Disney really escalated in 2022 after then-CEO Bob Chapek publicly spoke out against the governor's policies on education and particularly teaching about ID of gender and sexual orientation to minors, which critics have dubbed the “don’t say gay law.”

“If you think some of this isn't happening when it comes to gender in schools, you're not watching enough TikTok videos.

“There's a certain type of activist these days who wants to take heterosexuality, old school, old school, boring, mind their own business, heterosexuality and lump it in with patriarchy, sexism, and racism and telling kids, “Wouldn’t it be cool if you were anything but that?”

He added: “That also seems to be the theme of a lot of children's books these days. I never used the phrase gay agenda because I thought it was mostly nonsense and it largely is.

“But one director at Disney Television Animation said after she was hired, 'The showrunners were very welcoming of my not-so-secret gay agenda.'

In response to Disney's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies, DeSantis initiated the process to strip the massive company of its powers in Florida after Chapek's statements.

Disney agreed to drop its lawsuit against DeSantis last month, marking a major victory for the new board overseeing the lands encompassing Walt Disney World Resorts.

Wednesday's settlement agreement includes Disney acknowledging that last-minute agreements reached with the outgoing Reedy Creek Improvement District are now null and void.

Walt Disney Co. made this last-ditch effort to try to consolidate property rights and grant the theme park additional powers as DeSantis appointed a new board of directors to oversee the region and hold the company accountable to laws and Orlando Taxes.

