Long-time Westminster professor writes where jazz meets Japan

April is Jazz Appreciation Month. It’s also National Poetry Month. And the 2024 Unbound Book Festival ends on Sunday.

So it seemed only appropriate to exchange emails with my friend Wayne Zade, jazz lover and enthusiast, poet, author and Emeritus Professor of English at Westminster College, about his recently published book, Japanese soul (Auxarczen Press). Subtitled Jazz in Japan Interviews 2000-2012, the book was obviously years in the making.

I don't know where or when I met Zade. He pins it at a Denny Zeitlin concert he produced at Westminster and which I attended. Maybe. It does not matter. As Zade says in the preface to Nippon Soul: We quickly became friends.

This part, and much more, remains true today.

Zade, a Windy City Southsider, got into jazz as a youth. By the time he and his wife Cathy became lifelong Fultonians in 1976, he was deeply passionate about jazz and its purveyors.

Nippon Soul is a collection of interviews with musicians and industry professionals focused on their respective experiences of jazz in Japan. Yes, this is a narrow view, but it is much more than that. This is a series of conversations between a knowledgeable and curious author and fan, modern jazz musicians and those who do their work behind the scenes. The following is an edited selection of our email exchanges. Nippon Soul is available via Amazon in print and Kindle formats.

How did the idea for the book come about?

The idea for the book came long after I started thinking about jazz and Japan. I took advantage of Title VI grants that Westminster obtained for faculty to develop international studies courses. Some funds allowed me to travel to Japan and meet people. Some people suggested I talk with others, and they suggested others, and they suggested others, and I continued.

Did you consider writing magazine-style profiles on the musicians you spoke with, or did you always opt for a direct Q&A interview approach?

I found that I really enjoyed the interview format and it's no surprise that the musicians are some of the greatest storytellers I've ever been around. I have taught the course three times and used the interviews to supplement the manuals etc. I was reluctant to move away from the interview format and turn the interviews into profiles or essays, which a few editors suggested.

How did you go from a collection of disparate or somewhat random interviews to imagining them collected into a book format?

I tried to publish a collection of interviews, but was unable to do so. After a while, I kind of gave up on the book idea. I was partly frustrated by the “rejections” I had received. Partly also, I was very busy with my work and my family and I could not devote the time to them. The whole thing sat in my basement for months. Then I went on Laird Oakie's radio show, talked about it, and the people who posted it heard the show and wanted to do it virtually on the spot. So I gathered what I had and what I had access to and ran with it.

I noticed that even though there is some overlapping content, different topics are covered as you move from one artist to the next. I also noted that the 27 published interviews are listed alphabetically by last name. What is the reason behind organizing Nippon Soul in this way rather than, say, weaving a theme from one artist to another, or organizing the content chronologically, based on when the interviews were occurred ?

To be honest, I can't say exactly when certain interviews were conducted. I did it. I had a set of questions that I stuck to, even though other things came up. [during] conversations. So the “book”, which I have classified in alphabetical order from the beginning, [was my way] maybe even on the playing field; [it] was just a way to bring these conversations together.

How did you decide who to interview and, frankly, when to stop?

The choice of musicians was partly governed by who came through Missouri or when I could get to New York or St. Louis.. I tried a variety of instruments played by the musicians. I wish I could have involved more Japanese musicians, but after a certain point there were problems with travel, finances or language.

You know a lot about jazz and its history. However, what are some examples of what you learned about individual players, about their careers that you weren't aware of? What surprise information have you gleaned?

I learned that almost every player I spoke with was happy to go play in Japan. Not only to make a lot of money, but also to spread the music around the world and follow the examples of Art Blakey, Miles Davis and John Coltrane, who were the first ambassadors of the music in the 50s. Many have also talked about inspiring Japanese music students to come to the United States to study jazz, primarily at Berklee. [College of Music in Boston], but also in other music schools. Many Japanese jazz musicians are among the best in the world today.

How come you ended the book with Adam Tavel's poem about Hiroshima with a photo of John Coltrane?

I came across Adam Tavel's poem by chance and really admired it. Because I spent my teaching career in poetry, I couldn't help but include a poem I admired in the book. There is a wealth of “jazz poetry”. Adam was very happy to be included. The poem is about world peace, and it is a theme that recurs throughout the book, how Japan and the United States somehow came together after the horrors of the Second World War. World War.

What did you hope to accomplish by publishing the book beyond the obvious satisfaction of seeing your work come to fruition? What would you like people to take away or gain from reading the book/interviews, which they find more conversational than academic??

I'm not a scholar, and the book is probably nothing more than a “history of jazz enthusiasts,” as one of my subject's thesis advisors warned him. There is very little written about jazz and Japan.

The book is, I hope, a humble attempt to supplement the very few books on jazz and Japan, in English aimed at an American audience, and they happen to be written by academics. I wanted to give a more personal touch to the book, in the voices of the musicians and industry professionals I spoke with. I started this project over two decades ago. I'm glad I was able to get it out while I'm healthy. This book was a “retirement” project for me. A labor of love, truly.

