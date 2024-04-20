Cillian Murphy named best actor at the Irish Academy Awards

Cillian Murphy capped his awards season dominance by winning the top prize for acting on home soil.

The Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG-winning actor may have added one final statue to his flawless haul for Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” on Saturday night, when he was named best leading actor at the 21st Irish Film and TV Academy Awards.

“Being in this room is so special – being at home, with people I love and admire among my fellow nominees and some of my favorite people,” Murphy said while accepting the award, which was presented to him by “ Killers of the Flower Moon. star Lily Gladstone. Speaking backstage at the Dublin Royal Convention Center afterwards, he added: “It's nice to be at home with so many friends and colleagues.”

Gladstone, who called Murphy's wins a “clean slate,” was making her first trip to Ireland as a best international actress nominee. Her presence, however, was not enough to secure a victory, with the prize going to “Poor Things” star Emma Stone. Producer Ed Guiney of Element Pictures, after accepting the award for Stone, paid a special tribute to Gladstone in the audience.

While Murphy and Gladstone were arguably the star guests at the awards show, they weren't the only big names in the room. Other nominees and presenters included Sharon Horgan, Neil Jordan, Jim Sheridan Eve Hewson, Kerry Condon, Pierce Brosnan and Alisha Weir, as did Kneecap, the Irish rap group whose comedy biopic was one of the hottest headlines from Sundance. .

Other winners of the night included Pat Collins' “That They May Face the Rising Sun,” based on the award-winning novel by Irish author John McGahern, which won best film, while “Lies We Tell ” has won numerous awards, including those for director. , screenplay and lead actress for Agnes O'Casey. Paul Mescal, who was unable to attend the ceremony, was named best supporting actor for “All of Us Strangers,” while Alison Oliver won best supporting actress for “All of Us Strangers.” Saltburn.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, Gladstone described his current busy period, with the recent release of “Under the Bridge” and “Jazzy” announced as premieres at Tribeca.

“What I'm really happy about is there's a diversity of characters here, there's a diversity of stories that are being told,” Gladstone said. “One of the ones I’m particularly excited about is a light, wacky romantic comedy.”

Meanwhile, Horgan, nominated for lead actress in the drama “Best Interests,” opened up about the upcoming second season of the hit Apple TV+ series “Bad Sisters,” saying she “really hoped” that it would be released before the end of the year. “While we were filming the first series, I had a story idea [for the second]”, she noted. “And that’s what turned out to be much more difficult to do.”

“Bad Sisters” star Eve Hewson didn't reveal much about the new series other than that the sisters were “always bad.”

Check out the 2024 Irish Film and Television Academy Award winners below:

BEST FILM

“Double blind”

“Flora and Son”

“The lies we tell”

“LOLA”

“So they can face the rising sun” – WINNER

“Green-grey”

DIRECTOR – FILM

“Double Blind” – Ian Hunt-Duffy

“Flora and Sons” – John Carney

“The Lies We Tell” – Lisa Mulcahy – WINNER

“LOLA” – Andrew Legge

“So they can face the rising sun” – Pat Collins

“Verdigris” – Patricia Kelly

SCREENPLAY – FILM

“Double Blind” – Darach McGarrigle

“Flora and Sons” – John Carney

“The lies we tell” – Elisabeth Gooch – WINNER

“LOLA” – Andrew Legge

“So that they face the rising sun” – Éamon Little

“Verdigris” – Patricia Kelly

MAIN ACTOR – MOVIE

Andrew Scott – “All of Us Strangers”

David Wilmot – “The Lies We Tell”

Cillian Murphy – “Oppenheimer” – WINNER

Barry Keoghan – “Salt Burns”

Barry Ward – “So They Can Face the Rising Sun”

Pierce Brosnan – “The Last Rifleman”

LEAD ACTRESS – MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – “Nails”

Eve Hewson – “Flora and Sons”

Saoirse Ronan – “Enemy”

Agnes O’Casey – “Lies We Tell” – WINNER

Bríd Brennan – “My Sailor, My Love”

Géraldine McAlinden – “Verdigris”

SUPPORTING ACTOR – MOVIE

Paul Mescal – “We All Strangers” – WINNER

Diarmuid Noyes – “Double Blind”

Chris Walley – “The Lies We Tell”

Kenneth Branagh – “Oppenheimer”

Liam Carney – “Sunlight”

Lalor Roddy – “So they can face the rising sun”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MOVIE

Bronagh Gallagher – “Dance First”

Catherine Walker – “My Sailor, My Love”

Alison Oliver – “Saltburn” – WINNER

Ruth McCabe – “So They Can Face the Rising Sun”

Agnes O'Casey – “The Miracle Club”

Maya O'Shea – “Verdigris”

BEST DRAMA

“Blue Lights”

“Hidden assets”

“Parent” – WINNER

” Northern Lights “

“Obituary”

“The Woman in the Wall”

DIRECTOR – DRAMA

“Happy Valley” – Fergus O’Brien

“Parent” – Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor

“Parent” – Kate Dolan – WINNER

“Aurora Borealis” – Tom Hall

“Obituary” – John Hayes

“The Missing” – Hannah Quinn

SCREENPLAY – DRAMA

“Blue Lights” – Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson

“Hidden Assets” – Peter McKenna – WINNER

“Parent” – Peter McKenna

“Aurora Borealis” – Stephen Jones

“Obituary” – Ray Lawlor

“The Woman in the Wall” – Joe Murtagh

LEAD ACTOR – DRAMA

Martin McCann – “Blue Lights”

Francis Magee – “Parent”

Sam Keeley – “Parent”

Michael Smiley – “Obituary”

Eanna Hardwicke – “The Sixth Commandment” – WINNER

Daryl McCormack – “The Woman in the Wall”

LEAD ACTRESS – DRAMA

Sharon Horgan – “Best Interests”

Clare Dunne – “Kin” – WINNER

Niamh Algar – “Professional misconduct”

Elva Trill – “Northern Lights”

Siobhan Cullen – “Obituary”

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

SUPPORTING ACTOR – DRAMA

Richard Dormer – “Blue Lights” – WINNER

Jared Harris – “Foundation”

Aaron Monaghan – “Hidden Assets”

Aidan Gillen – “Parent”

Emmett J. Scanlan – “Parent”

Simon Delaney – “The Woman in the Wall”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS – DRAMA

Niamh Algar – “Guilty”

Cathy Belton – “Hidden Assets”

Maria Doyle Kennedy – “Kin” – WINNER

Danielle Galligan – “Obituary”

Fionnula Flanagan – “Sisters”

Hilda Fay – “The Woman in the Wall”



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

“We are all strangers”

“Oppenheimer” – WINNER

“Past Lives”

“Poor things”

“Salt burns”

“Leftovers”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ryan Gosling – “Barbie”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “The Flower Moon Killers”

Bradley Cooper – “Maestro”

Mark Ruffalo – “Poor Things”

Willem Dafoe – “Poor Things”

Paul Giamatti – “The Holdovers” – WINNER



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Margot Robbie – “Barbie”

Lily Gladstone – “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Annette Bening – “Drowning”

Greta Lee – “Past Lives”

Emma Stone – “Poor Things” – WINNER



GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE documentary

“In the shadow of Beirut”

“Joan Baez: I am a noise”

“Notes from the Land of Sheep”

“Stolen”

“Tree Days” – WINNER

“The deepest breath”

LIVE SHORT FILM

“Val” – WINNER

“Queen of Mud”

“Sound and color”

“The Golden West”

“Two for the road”

“Waiting day”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Nana Dee”

“The Little Details of a Storm”

“The presenter”

“The Wind and the Shadow” – WINNER