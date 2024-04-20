What is the history of the Laguna Beach Pirate Tower?





SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — There's a pirate tower located about 71 miles north of downtown San Diego, a day trip worth the trip for those who love all things whimsical . Literally called “Pirate Tower,” it is considered a historic landmark in the popular coastal town of Laguna Beach in Orange County. The city is known for its many art galleries, coves and stretches of sandy beaches. One beach in particular… Victoria Beach — houses this majestic tower which Laguna Tourism Authority said was built in 1926. Play and be creative: New art gallery debuts in Carlsbad

“It’s easy to imagine an 18th-century scalawag gulping mugs of rum on the sand after burying a chest full of gold,” the tourism authority wrote in describing the area. Pirate Tower – a historic landmark in Orange County, California (Credit: Light and Magic Photography) The endless cycle of ocean tides hits the 60-foot-tall tower. However, when the tide is right, visitors can walk up to the landmark for photo ops. The truth is that the Pirate Tower was not built by a band of buccaneers who arrived on a wooden ship from the depths of uncharted waters. However, its origins can be traced back to a lifelong pirate enthusiast, according to the tourism authority. Money ladies: a look at the 5 richest women in the world

The tower was actually built as an enclosed staircase leading down to the beach. It led to the home of William E. Brown, a former senator from Los Angeles. The tourism authority said Brown was also an avid painter, noting: “The tower was surely influenced by the aesthetic tastes of its owners and their love for the diverse geography of Lagunas.” Brown then sold the house in the early 1940s to a man who was said to have been attracted by the “strange, slightly crooked tower.” This man – retired Navy Captain Harold Kendrick – embraced the idea of ​​the pirate life. In fact, the tourism authority said records show Kendrick dressed up in pirate clothing and invited locals to pirate games and tales, some of which included the fanciful tower at Victoria Beach. 75 acres of land next to El Capitan County Preserve now protected

Another fun fact, the Laguna Beach Historical Register noted that local children searched the cracks and crevices of the Pirate Tower for coins, hidden treasures that they used to buy candy. The register said: “Those who found were guards. Aerial view of Victoria Beach with the famous Pirates Tower. (Photo from Adobe) The tourism authority said the owners had changed several times since, with the Pirate Tower kept “under lock and key”. Nonetheless, the base of the structure is accessible at low tide for those who wander the beach in search of pirates and treasure.



