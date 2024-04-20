Dibakar Banerjee says LSD 2 had a limited release as a huge film that didn't do well, pre-booked on all screens: It's all about power | Bollywood News

Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's struggle to get a proper release for his films seems to never end. In the past, his films were released unceremoniously, repeatedly delayed, or, if they managed to defy all odds and were actually made, stumbled at the final stage: exhibition. His latest release, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, is a prime example of this scenario.

A sequel to his acclaimed 2010 film, Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Dibakar's latest sees him reunite with producer Ekta Kapoor more than a decade after their first collaboration. Hours after the release of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, Indianexpress.com caught up with the filmmaker to talk about the film, which debuted at the box office alongside another Hindi film, Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar.

The films released just ten days after the big Eid clash between Bade Miyan Chote Miya, starring Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both films had a disastrous run at the box office. Although Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 received rave reviews from critics and its target audience, the film debuted with only Rs 15 lakh on its first day.

Addressing this struggle, Dibakar said, “Sometimes a film has this transgressive quality that transgresses its immediate audience through a quirk of fate, destiny or a real-life situation. Sometimes, by brute force. If you have money. For example, what's happening right now. LSD 2 came out today, there's another movie that came out today, and the reality is that about two weeks ago another huge movie came out, which unfortunately didn't do well.

“But he had booked many movie theaters in advance. He had spent this money, so now these screens can no longer be used, or there is still a question about what to do with these screens, someone has to make angry calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting the funds, to understand what is the problem. . But these theaters are booked, so there are only a limited number of screens left for LSD and other films to find the best screens. So it’s also a question of power. Who is the most powerful?

Dibakar said if one knows how to reach a wider audience, one will plan accordingly. But if one is not “competent”, then one will do something “slightly outdated”.

“One of the things about Bollywood is that we're always a bit outdated. It's very regular, we've never been in front, we've never been too far behind. Just outdated enough to make sure we never start a trend, we always follow it. This space of obsolescence also attempts to protect mediocrity, because we need many, many products and not all of them can be of quality. So we need people to get used to mediocrity, so they consume and fit into that kind of narrative. This means that if something tries to turn the tide, it has to work. despite All.”

The filmmaker then gave an example of what he's often told in the industry about his films, which don't conform to the tropes of mainstream commercial cinema. “One thing I'm often told is: 'Sir, it's a Monday movie, it will open automatically. , marketing There is no power in me, this word of mouth will spread and I will open like this on Monday.SO, that's how it opens again. This is what is happening. Last but not least, sometimes you're just unlucky, like what happened to me on Tees. Dibakar was referring to his abandoned Netflix film, which was dropped by the streamer after it was completed.

“One thing to beat it all the time is not to be obsolete, it's to be planned, to know what to do. Very few producers do this, Ekta Kapoor is one of them, who is always trying to buck the trend. She knows that’s where the problem lies. Even Aamir Khan, if he does something like a Peepli Live, he will make sure that it has that weight, that respect. The rest of us have to fight,” he added.