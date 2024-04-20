Entertainment
Dibakar Banerjee says LSD 2 had a limited release as a huge film that didn't do well, pre-booked on all screens: It's all about power | Bollywood News
Filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's struggle to get a proper release for his films seems to never end. In the past, his films were released unceremoniously, repeatedly delayed, or, if they managed to defy all odds and were actually made, stumbled at the final stage: exhibition. His latest release, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, is a prime example of this scenario.
A sequel to his acclaimed 2010 film, Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Dibakar's latest sees him reunite with producer Ekta Kapoor more than a decade after their first collaboration. Hours after the release of Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, Indianexpress.com caught up with the filmmaker to talk about the film, which debuted at the box office alongside another Hindi film, Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar.
The films released just ten days after the big Eid clash between Bade Miyan Chote Miya, starring Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan. Both films had a disastrous run at the box office. Although Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2 received rave reviews from critics and its target audience, the film debuted with only Rs 15 lakh on its first day.
Addressing this struggle, Dibakar said, “Sometimes a film has this transgressive quality that transgresses its immediate audience through a quirk of fate, destiny or a real-life situation. Sometimes, by brute force. If you have money. For example, what's happening right now. LSD 2 came out today, there's another movie that came out today, and the reality is that about two weeks ago another huge movie came out, which unfortunately didn't do well.
“But he had booked many movie theaters in advance. He had spent this money, so now these screens can no longer be used, or there is still a question about what to do with these screens, someone has to make angry calls in closed rooms in terms of adjusting the funds, to understand what is the problem. . But these theaters are booked, so there are only a limited number of screens left for LSD and other films to find the best screens. So it’s also a question of power. Who is the most powerful?
Dibakar said if one knows how to reach a wider audience, one will plan accordingly. But if one is not “competent”, then one will do something “slightly outdated”.
“One of the things about Bollywood is that we're always a bit outdated. It's very regular, we've never been in front, we've never been too far behind. Just outdated enough to make sure we never start a trend, we always follow it. This space of obsolescence also attempts to protect mediocrity, because we need many, many products and not all of them can be of quality. So we need people to get used to mediocrity, so they consume and fit into that kind of narrative. This means that if something tries to turn the tide, it has to work. despite All.”
The filmmaker then gave an example of what he's often told in the industry about his films, which don't conform to the tropes of mainstream commercial cinema. “One thing I'm often told is: 'Sir, it's a Monday movie, it will open automatically. , marketing There is no power in me, this word of mouth will spread and I will open like this on Monday.SO, that's how it opens again. This is what is happening. Last but not least, sometimes you're just unlucky, like what happened to me on Tees. Dibakar was referring to his abandoned Netflix film, which was dropped by the streamer after it was completed.
“One thing to beat it all the time is not to be obsolete, it's to be planned, to know what to do. Very few producers do this, Ekta Kapoor is one of them, who is always trying to buck the trend. She knows that’s where the problem lies. Even Aamir Khan, if he does something like a Peepli Live, he will make sure that it has that weight, that respect. The rest of us have to fight,” he added.
Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/dibakar-banerjee-says-lsd-2-had-a-limited-release-as-huge-film-that-didnt-do-well-pre-booked-all-the-screens-its-all-about-power-9281090/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dibakar Banerjee says LSD 2 had a limited release as a huge film that didn't do well, pre-booked on all screens: It's all about power | Bollywood News
- Ainge 'excited for hockey again' as NHL moves to Utah
- No. 6 Vols fall to No. 24 South Carolina in SEC Tournament semifinals, 4-2
- Billionaire Firm of Republican Donors Marks Trump Social Media CEO Loser | Stock Markets
- Haniyeh, Hamas' Erdogan meet in Istanbul to discuss relocation to Türkiye
- What is the history of the Laguna Beach Pirate Tower?
- Google Messages requires a setting to turn off reaction effects
- Explore health implications at Rochester Climate Change Summit
- Donald Trump is 'finished' based on the evidence, legal analyst predicts
- PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi
- Professor Zudan reviews points Indonesian President Jokowi will visit
- US Navy Sailor Convicted of Sharing Classified InformationExBulletin