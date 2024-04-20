Actor Danny Trejo to receive top prize at Santa Fe Film Festival





Iconic actor Danny Trejo is set to receive one of the biggest honors of his career. The star of Machete, From dusk to dawn, Child spies, Air conditioning, Heat, and hundreds of other films and TV series will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Santa Fe Film Festival on Thursday, the festival's opening night. His new film, The American outsiderwill make its U.S. premiere at SFFF that evening, kicking off the event that will take place in New Mexico's capital from April 25-28. “Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with an atypical and hard-earned path to success,” notes the festival. “From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth fight drug addiction, from acting to producing, and now catering businesses, Trejo's name, face and accomplishments are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuing role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that brings him the most satisfaction. Veronica Falcon in Los Angeles, February 29, 2024. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lionsgate Trejo's co-star in The American outsiderVeronica Falcón, will receive the festival's Trailblazer Visionary Award, recognizing her on-screen work in shows such as Ozark, Queen of the SouthAnd Perry Mason, and for his off-screen work as an activist. SFFF considers Falcón “an artist who has demonstrated excellence in his craft and who has contributed significantly to inspiring positive change in the world.” Trejo, 79, got his start in acting in 1985, years after his release from San Quentin State Prison in California. He had become a boxing champion behind bars and made his film debut training Eric Roberts as a boxer for Train out of control, which led to Trejo playing a small role in the film. This experience in the ring served him well The American outsider, “a redemption story set in the world of MMA from the first Peruvian-American director, Gustavo Martin-Benites,” according to a release. “Trejo essays the role of 'Dennis,' a trainer and former MMA fighter who reluctantly comes out of retirement to train his former student – a disgraced amateur MMA fighter, 'Jai,' played by Indian-American actor Vishy Ayyar. Danny Trejo Santa Fe Film Festival Trejo says of the role: “My character, 'Dennis,' has come through the fire, and now he's at a place in life where he's gained the experience, he's lived it and can give wisdom and guidance.” Alongside Trejo, Falcón and Ayyar, the film stars Taylor Treadwell (Father figures), Suleka Mathew (Witches of Mayfair), Andrew Gray (Power Rangers), and Omi Vaidya (3 idiots). Naveen A. Chathapuram, Cristy Coors Beasley and Rashaana Shah are producing the film. Ayyer co-wrote the The American outsiderwhich is partly based on his own experiences. Mulberry Films/MxW Ventures “After losing $50 million in my real estate business, I was in shock when my life collapsed in front of me, leading me to file for bankruptcy,” Ayyar said. “The American outsider is proof that everyone comes to America as an underdog and can fall again and again, but can find that redemption through the most unlikely path. Trejo's own redemption story saw him overcome a childhood marked by abuse and addiction, to a career in Hollywood and now major success as an entrepreneur. As the festival notes, “Trejo's expanding restaurant empire includes Trejo's Tacos & Cantina and Trejo's Coffee & donuts, with a fifth restaurant opening in downtown Los Angeles.” » Two days ago, he was in London for the opening of a Trejo's Tacos store in the English capital. He is the author of two books, including Trejo's Tacos: Recipes and Stories from Los Angeles. Trejo has 29 upcoming film projects in various stages of completion, including The Hollywood Heista caper film starring Alec Baldwin, Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke and Tara Reid.

