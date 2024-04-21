EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra says she came to Bollywood 'unprepared' and took bad advice, which led to bad choices

Parineeti Chopra is currently basking in the success of her musical drama Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh. In the film directed by Imtiaz Ali, she not only showed off her impressive acting skills but also let the world know that she can sing.

The actress recently spoke to Pinkvilla, sharing what led her to make poor career choices and much more. Continue reading!

Parineeti Chopra talks about taking bad advice

Parineeti Chopras' 2011 film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl earned her several accolades, catapulting her to the top of the roaster with her first project. In her career spanning over a decade, she has seen success and failure in equal measure. Asked if she was clear that she had made bad choices, Parineeti exclaimed: “Why not! “.

The actress further told Pinkvilla that according to her, it is actually a double-edged thing. Mission actress Raniganj said: My choices were wrong because I heard bad advice. A lot of people gave me bad advice. I feel like I came into this industry completely unprepared. I didn't know what it took to be a hero in the industry. I just used to do my job and go home. Then I started listening to all this advice. People were like, “See, this actress had one, you should too.” So, I got lost in a lot of advice.

Watch the interview below:

Chopra further added that today she realized that the advice people in the industry gave her were not suitable for her. It was model advice, she joked. However, the Hasee Toh Phasee star admitted that this was not the right way to do it.

Expanding on this point, Chopra said: You can't copy others and expect the same result for yourself. So because of that, I changed a lot of business and left my core, which was performance. And now, directors like Dibakar Banerjee and Imtiaz Ali, who gave me Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Chamkila, have reminded me what the audience expects from me and to never make wrong decisions again. So it was a big learning experience.

Further on, she also tells us that, unfortunately, everything that happened happened in front of the public eye, in front of the whole world, for which she was judged. That said, she made a special appeal to filmmakers and producers.

My appeal would be to hope that directors and producers look beyond this. Look beyond market value and PR games, look beyond superficial things and give us the opportunity we deserve, concluded Parineeti Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra opens up about being critical of her work

In the same interview, the actress further said that after watching some of his works, she realized what worked and what didn't.

Speaking about the Eureka moment, she said: “Actually, it happened when I was watching a few of my films in a row, and I wasn't enjoying them. I am very objective as a person. I can say this movie is really good or I can say it's a really bad movie. I performed well in this movie, I performed poorly in his movie. I am able to say it. When this happened a couple of times, I said, “Why am I doing this then?”

She was last seen as Amarjot Kaur, the wife of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

READ ALSO : EXCLUSIVE: Parineeti Chopra REGRETS not trusting her instincts before signing projects; “I didn’t enjoy my films”