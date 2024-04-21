Bacon to Payson: 'Footloose' actor makes memorable return and takes part in service project | News, Sports, Jobs

1 / 6 Actor Kevin Bacon speaks to a crowd of students, volunteers and community members at Payson High School's “Kits for Kevin” community event, Saturday, April 20, 2024. Bacon appeared in the 1984 film “Footloose,” filmed at Payson High and in Utah. County. Curtis Booker, Daily Herald 2 / 6 A sign advertises “Bacon to Payson” T-shirts sold by Payson High students on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Curtis Booker, Daily Herald 3 / 6 Volunteers package resource kits for actor Kevin Bacon's Six Degrees organization on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The packaged items will benefit youth and families in Utah and surrounding states. Curtis Booker, Daily Herald 4/6 A director's chair intended for actor Kevin Bacon is pictured as he delivers a speech to students, volunteers and community members ahead of a community kit building event on Saturday, April 20, 2024. Curtis Booker, Daily Herald 5/6 Payson High School student council members wait on stage in front of a crowd of volunteers as a community kit-making event kicked off Saturday, April 20, 2024. Curtis Booker, Daily Herald 6 / 6 Actor Kevin Bacon speaks during his return to Payson High School, where parts of the movie “Footloose” were filmed, Saturday, April 20, 2024. Bacon thanked the crowd for their support and commitment to the community service. Curtis Booker, Daily Herald ❮

Kenny Loggins' hit song Footloose was blasted through the speakers on the Payson High School field Saturday morning as actor Kevin Bacon took to a podium and spoke to a crowd full of students, volunteers and community members.

It's been 40 years since Bacon was at the school, where some of the most iconic scenes from the 1984 film Footloose were filmed.

Come on, Lions, Bacon proclaimed into the microphone followed by a sea of ​​cheers.

The actor admired the students' persistence in promoting #BacontoPayson, the three words that turned into a viral campaign capturing local and national attention.

In early 2023, students and faculty begin using the power of social media in hopes of persuading the actor to come to this year's prom, the penultimate before the high school is demolished.

Fast forward to last month, when students learned on national television from Bacon himself that he would be making an appearance.

I think it's great to see that kind of commitment to anything, Bacon said Saturday. I also think it's incredible the power this film had to bring people together and connect people.

Although Bacon didn't plan to attend prom Saturday night, he agreed to show up at the school's charity event, a community kit-building program called BKxKB held in conjunction with players. Six degrees organization.

The national nonprofit organization has set a year-long goal to create and distribute 40,000 essential resource kits this year. At the Saturdays Kits with Kevin event at Payson High, hundreds of volunteers were tasked with packaging 5,000 of these kits.

The contents of the kits include personal hygiene items, fresh socks, a newspaper and, of course, a handwritten note from someone right here in the community reminding the recipient that a real person packaged them, the director of the organization's programs and events, Brigid Zuknick, told the Daily Herald.

Local nonprofit organizations, including Promise to live And Surround Utah partnered with Six Degrees to create kits to support families and youth in Utah and surrounding states.

As the community prepares to say goodbye to the nearly 60-year-old building in the coming year, former students didn't want to miss the opportunity to witness a moment they may never see again Never.

Arlana Steele graduated from Payson High School in 1989. Accompanied by her sister Natalie Peacock, wearing matching Footloose sweaters, Steele said she was sad to see the current school go, but knew the students needed of a new campus.

Crossing Main Street, dropping classes and getting into trouble, Steele said, were just memories she had of her years at PHS.

Both Steele and Peacock were excited to see Bacon just a few feet away from them on the football field.

I think it's great. It’s great to help the community and all the support. It's pretty interesting to see, Peacock said of the morning's kit-building event.

Keeping it in the family, Steeles' daughter, Tori Kearns, also attended Payson High and graduated in 2012.

I'm sad, I'm going to miss it, Kearns told the Daily Herald of the school's demolition after next school year.

Bringing Bacon back to Payson High took not only the work of determined students and the staff who rallied behind them, but also that of the Utah Film Commission, state and local leaders and members of the Payson community.

Bacon praised the students and volunteers for organizing Saturday's festivities to not only welcome a movie star to town, but also to make a difference in the community.

“You did something really positive, and that’s what we were going to do today when we build these kits,” Bacon said. So thank you for your commitment to giving back to your community and the people you share this planet with.

