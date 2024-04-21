ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Composer in Residence at UCA, Jazz at Walton Arts Center | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette





MUSIC Composer in residence Composer Michael Daugherty will be in residence Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. The residence includes: 1:40 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday — Presentation/discussion: “The Chamber Music of Michael Daugherty,” Recital Hall, Snow Fine Arts Center. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday – Concert: “This Land Sings, Inspired by the Life and Times of Woody Guthrie,” featuring Daugherty’s 2016 song cycle for two singers and chamber ensemble, Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts Concert Hall, 2150 Bruce Street at Donaghey Avenue. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday — Wind ensemble concert, concert hall, Windgate Center. Entrance to all three is free. Daugherty has received six Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary Classical Composition in 2011 for “Deus ex Machina” for piano and orchestra and in 2017 for “Tales of Hemingway” for cello and orchestra. George Hinchcliffe's Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain performs Friday at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. (Special for the Democratic Gazette/Stefan Mager)

Jazz at the WAC Two jazz concerts this week at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, 495 W. Dickson St.: George Hinchcliffe Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain occurs at 8 p.m. Friday. The seven-member ensemble's musical and comedy program ranges from ABBA to ZZ Top, from Tchaikovsky to Nirvana, Lady Gaga and sometimes excerpts from the music of a spaghetti western. This is part of the center's 10×10 art series; tickets are $10. The Aubrey Logan Group occurs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Singer-songwriter and trombonist Logan leads his ensemble through a blend of jazz, funk, love songs, Calypso-infused rhythms and traditionally inspired fusions. Tickets cost $33 for a seat in the theater and $53 for a seat in the cabaret. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org. Aubrey Logan leads her band in a Saturday night show at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Amy Gawlik, Al Gawlik Photography)

THEATER “Shen Yun” on stage “Shen Yun” incorporating classical Chinese dance, multimedia effects and all-original orchestral works, will take the stage Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets cost between $94 and $184. Visit ticketmaster.com. Janis F. Kearney, president and founder of Celebrate! Maya Project, author, editor and writing teacher, headlined Potluck and Poison Ivy Thursday at the Joint Theater in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

ON THE PODIUM “Potluck and Poison Ivy”' Janis F. Kearney, president and founder of Celebrate! Maya Project, author, editor and writing teacher, titles Potluck and Poison Ivy, 7 p.m. Thursday at the Joint Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. The Salty Dogs will provide musical entertainment. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets (including Heritage Catering dinner and show) are $35. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org. MOVIE 'From North to Northwest' Alfred Hitchcock's classic spy thriller “From North to Northwest” returns to theaters nationwide to mark the 65th anniversary of its release: May 19, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Towne Center in Conway; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Central City 10 in Hot Springs; and 1 p.m. at Jonesboro Towne in Jonesboro, Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers. May 22, 7 p.m. in all these cinemas. The first 30 participants on May 19 will take home a special commemorative mini-poster (while supplies last, first come, first served). Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/north-by-northwest-65th-anniversary/. Cary Grant plays an advertising executive who inadvertently finds himself on a deadly cross-country chase after being mistaken for a government agent. The cast also includes Eva Marie Saint, James Mason and Martin Landau.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2024/apr/20/entertainment-notes-composer-in-residence-at-uca/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos