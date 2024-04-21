Egyptian actor Salah El Saadany dies aged 80





Tributes are being shared for the famous Egyptian actor Salah El Saadany, who has died at the age of 80. News of his death was announced Friday by Ashraf Zaki, head of the Egyptian Actors' Union. Since the announcement, celebrities from across the Arab world have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his illustrious career. Egyptian actor Mohamed Sobhy tweeted that he was mourning the loss of his “best friend and greatest supporter”, and revealed how El Saadany always encouraged him early in his career. He also noted that even if El Saadany was gone, his artistic works would remain. Pop star Mohamed Hamaki uploaded a photo of the actor, sharing his condolences. Egyptian actress and singer Youssra expressed a similar sentiment and also apologized for not being able to attend his funeral as she was not in Egypt. Egyptian football club Al Ahly shared a message lamenting his death, calling him a “great artist”. Nicknamed “Omda”, El Saadany was born on October 23, 1943 in Giza. He came from a family with a remarkable cultural background. As a student, he joined various amateur theater troupes, even performing with colleague Adel Imam on the university stage. El Saadany initially began his career in theater and radio, but eventually moved to film and television. In the 1970s and 1980s, he became a household name through roles on television shows such as Oghnia Ala Al-Mamar (A song about the passage, 1972), Shelet El Moshaghbeen (The Troublemakers, 1973), The trap (1982) and the long series Layali Al-Helmaya, on which he appeared from 1985 to 1990. Throughout his five-decade career, El Saadany appeared in countless radio series, more than 20 plays, 70 films and numerous television shows. Other notable series include Abnaee al-Aizaa Shokran (Thank you my dear children, 1979), Arabesque (1994) and Helm al-Ganouby (My dream of the South, 1997). Since 2013, his health began to deteriorate and El Saadany spent most of his days at home, in bed. Her last job was a starring role in the television series Al-Qasirat (Miners, 2013). His son, Ahmed, is also an actor. Updated: April 20, 2024, 6:39 a.m.

