The Fixer In search of juicy Hollywood treats

The Fixer: moguls, gangsters, movie stars and Marilyn

By Josh Young and Manfred Westphal

vs. 2024, Grand Central

$34, 336 pages

Why are you so curious? The answer to that question is: well, because there is so much to know! You can learn a lot of interesting things if you stick your nose in the wrong places. Being Snoopy has its perks: it's fun, deliciously scandalous, you know all the good gossip first and, in the new book The Fixer by Josh Young and Manfred Westphal, it might just pay the bills.

Fred Otash couldn't believe his eyes.

Hollywood was much more than he had expected. Like most Americans, he had consumed a lot of movies and movie stars, but as a young man just returned from World War II, the reality far exceeded what he had imagined. Impressed by what he saw, he applied for a job with the LAPD, where his intelligence and surveillance skills helped him rise through the ranks. These attributes also helped him access and mingle with the rich, famous and up-and-coming, a proximity that changed his life.

As a police officer in the 1950s, Otash had the ability to ignore trivial behavior. So he often looked the other way when Hollywood's brightest found themselves caught in minor compromising positions… He was especially accommodating when it could gain a confidant for later use. Otash befriended ordinary people, petty criminals and stars like Liberace, Milton Berle, James Cagney, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe.

Three years into his career with the LAPD, a new police chief was appointed, a man with whom Otash had had conflicts and knew his tenure was in trouble. By this time, Otash had gained a reputation for being both tough and discreet, and also skilled with the latest surveillance technology. Hollywood appreciated this and took advantage of Otash's talents to make bad things go away. Lawyers hired him to arrest spouses seeking courage. Magazine editors hired him to do the dirty work. And he was the first person called when a beautiful movie star, a woman who slept with the president, died under mysterious circumstances…

If the National Enquirer, a 1950s Hollywood tabloid, and everyone's favorite noir detective film moved in together, their apartment would look exactly like The Fixer.

With a touch of Sam Spade-style vernacular and plenty of behind-the-scenes glimpses, authors Josh Young and Manfred Westphal share a story that Westphal believes is entirely true. He says his mother insisted he meet Otash when Westphal was a young man and Otash offered to show him evidence to justify himself. I knew deep down that I could trust him, Westphal says in his introduction, and that included controversial information about Marilyn Monroe.

In the story here, Monroe's platinum head appears frequently, as if to tease readers who come to The Fixer expressly looking for juicy tidbits. As for conspiracy buffs, well, the details may not be new, but the rest of the scandalous reports will make you glad you took part in this adventure. Hollywood fans, this is the one if you're planning a summer with your nose buried in a book.

Wives: A Memoir

By Simone Gorrindo

vs. 2024, Scout Press

$29.99, 407 pages

Thank you for your service. Necessary reaction or embarrassing feeling? For some, it's a bit of both, but most would agree that gratitude is appropriate, even necessary. Thank you for putting your life on the line. Thank you for your protection. In Simone Gorrindo's new memoir, The Wives, thank you for staying behind.

She told him she would leave him.

When her partner, Andrew, said he was considering joining the military, Simone Gorrindo couldn't imagine it. She had grown up learning that guns were bad; She even protested the war once and later had a drink at a bar in the East Village. She had a dream job in New York. They had just moved in together. Enlistment was unthinkable.

But Andrew never stopped dreaming. Two years later, Gorrindo noticed an Army recruiting brochure on our nightstand. The couple sought advice; he told her that if he had to choose between the army and her, he would choose the army.

Yet she chose it. They married hastily and moved near Ft. Benning, Georgia, where Andrew would be stationed with a special operations contract in hand. He would become a member of the Unit if he passed a rigorous selection process.

He would have a lot to learn, but so would Gorrindo.

They had housing off base, but she didn't have the strength to make it a home. She didn't know anyone in Georgia, and the hierarchy of wives on base was confusing; so were the unknowns and the things that no one from her husband, his team, or his other wives could or would tell her. She was constantly worried that a key caller would inform her of an injury or death on the unit. She struggled with a marriage, a pregnancy, and a husband who was away, deployed, more than he was at home, and she missed her old life in New York.

People told us, from time to time, she said, that we knew what we were signing up for. But who really knows what it is for?

Thank you for your service. You hear it often, or you say it often, and you mean it every time. Those who protect and defend our country are to be commended but, as you will see in The Wives, we cannot forget the other half of that sacrifice.

To a large extent, it's painful to read. Author Simone Gorrindo writes about weeks spent trying to fit in and figure out how to live as a married woman with aspects of singleness, in an unfamiliar and sometimes uncomfortable and hostile place. On that note, when the anger and loneliness of the story have subsided, Gorrindo turns it around to write urgently about the need to make new friends and support, even though this too may be fraught with similar anxieties It's a struggle that, even if you've never been addicted, feels familiar.

To read this story is to immerse yourself in a balancing act that millions of military spouses have mastered, making this a book for them, for civilians, and for those who enjoy it. Enjoy wives. This will serve you well.

MoreBookworm: The Sky Was Falling is a good stormy book

AndBookworm: fire up Blues Brothers and you'll be hooked

AlsoBookworm: royal audience for fans of the president and the royal family

The bookworm is Terri Schlichenmeyer. She has been reading since the age of 3 and never goes anywhere without a book. Terri lives on a hillside in Wisconsin with two dogs and 11,000 pounds. Read previous columns on marconews.com.