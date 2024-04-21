Connect with us

Entertainment

The Fixer In search of juicy Hollywood treats

The Fixer In search of juicy Hollywood treats

 


The Fixer: moguls, gangsters, movie stars and Marilyn

  • By Josh Young and Manfred Westphal
  • vs. 2024, Grand Central
  • $34, 336 pages

Why are you so curious? The answer to that question is: well, because there is so much to know! You can learn a lot of interesting things if you stick your nose in the wrong places. Being Snoopy has its perks: it's fun, deliciously scandalous, you know all the good gossip first and, in the new book The Fixer by Josh Young and Manfred Westphal, it might just pay the bills.

The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars and Marilyn by Josh Young and Manfred Westphal.

Fred Otash couldn't believe his eyes.

Hollywood was much more than he had expected. Like most Americans, he had consumed a lot of movies and movie stars, but as a young man just returned from World War II, the reality far exceeded what he had imagined. Impressed by what he saw, he applied for a job with the LAPD, where his intelligence and surveillance skills helped him rise through the ranks. These attributes also helped him access and mingle with the rich, famous and up-and-coming, a proximity that changed his life.

The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars and Marilyn, co-author Manfred Westphal.

As a police officer in the 1950s, Otash had the ability to ignore trivial behavior. So he often looked the other way when Hollywood's brightest found themselves caught in minor compromising positions… He was especially accommodating when it could gain a confidant for later use. Otash befriended ordinary people, petty criminals and stars like Liberace, Milton Berle, James Cagney, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe.

The Fixer: Moguls, Mobsters, Movie Stars and Marilyn, co-author Josh Young.

Three years into his career with the LAPD, a new police chief was appointed, a man with whom Otash had had conflicts and knew his tenure was in trouble. By this time, Otash had gained a reputation for being both tough and discreet, and also skilled with the latest surveillance technology. Hollywood appreciated this and took advantage of Otash's talents to make bad things go away. Lawyers hired him to arrest spouses seeking courage. Magazine editors hired him to do the dirty work. And he was the first person called when a beautiful movie star, a woman who slept with the president, died under mysterious circumstances…

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marconews.com/story/opinion/2024/04/20/bookworm-the-fixer-looking-for-juicy-hollywood-tidbits/73356488007/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: