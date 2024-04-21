



The country star was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Star of the country Morgan Wallen speaks out after his arrest in Nashville earlier this month. The Wasted on You singer, 30, was arrested on April 7 and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct after throwing a chair off the roof of Eric ChurchThe six-story Chief's Bar. Now he takes responsibility for his actions. “I didn't feel good in public until I made amends with some people,” Wallen said. wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I have contacted Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief's. I am not proud of my behavior and accept responsibility. I have the utmost respect for the officers who work every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no changes. Jason Kempin/Getty Morgan Wallen The country star's arrest came just days after he embarked on the final leg of his One Night at a Time world tour. He is scheduled to perform Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. According to arrest documents obtained by local Nashville news outlet WKRN, two police officers were standing in front of the bar when a chair suddenly fell from the building and collided with the street just a meter away from them. Staff then informed them that Wallen had thrown the chair, which they corroborated using bar security footage. Wallen's attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed his arrest to Weekly Entertainment and released the following statement: Sunday evening at 10:53 p.m., Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is fully cooperating with the authorities. He is scheduled to appear in Nashville court for a settlement on May 3. PEOPLE reports. This isn't the first time Wallen has sparked controversy for his behavior. The singer had his recording contract suspended “indefinitely” by his labelsaw his music removed from the radio waves and was disqualified from the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards After TMZ got footage of him using the N-word to describe a friend. Wallen later apologized for his racist comment and explained that he contacted several Black-led organizations and individuals to inquire. He also said he would donate profits from his music to several organizations. Register for Free daily newsletter from Entertainment Weekly to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars and much more. Related content: Read the original article on Weekly Entertainment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/morgan-wallen-speaks-nashville-arrest-174913383.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos