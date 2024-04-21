Recently arrested Morgan Wallen says he's 'not proud' of his behavior | National Entertainment





NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Country music star Morgan Wallen, who faces charges stemming in part from accusations that he threw a chair from the roof of a six-story bar, says he doesn't is not proud of his behavior and accepts responsibility. The One Thing at a Time singer responded publicly Friday evening on social media: his arrest in Nashville two weeks ago. He faces a May 3 court date after being charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to court records. An arrest affidavit says the chair at the Chiefs bar landed about 3 feet from officers, who spoke to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told police they saw Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it. Wallen was booked early April 8 and released. I didn't feel good going public until I made amends with some people. I contacted Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at the Chiefs. I am not proud of my behavior and I accept responsibility, Wallen wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Wallen, one of the biggest names in contemporary country, is currently on a stadium tour, including a concert scheduled for Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. I have the utmost respect for the officers who work every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no changes, said his message, signed -MW. The album One Thing at a Time spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 2023 and was the most consumed album in the United States last year. The album's top 10 hits included Last Night, You Proof and Thinkin Bout Me. In 2021, the country singer was suspended indefinitely from his label after a video of him shouting a racial slur surfaced. In 2020, he was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of the Kid Rocks bar in downtown Nashville.

